President-elect Donald Trump trolled First Lady Jill Biden in an advertisement for his perfume and cologne line.

Trump posted the ad for “Trump Perfumes & Colognes” on Truth Social, alongside a picture of him and the First Lady greeting one another at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday.

The photo’s caption reads, “A fragrance your enemies can’t resist!”

The president-elect’s “official” fragrance line describes itself as “for patriots who never back down, like President Trump.” The “Trump for Men” cologne and “Trump for Women” perfume both sell for $199, according to the website . The president-elect is also offering a buy one, get one 50 percent off sale.

The president-elect is also selling “victory” perfume and cologne, both of which are sold out as of Sunday.

Trump and the First Lady sat near one another at the ceremony, with photos showing them exchanging conversation.

open image in gallery President-elect Donald Trump and First Lady Jill Biden talk at the reopening ceremony for Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral ( AP )

Paris marked Trump’s return to the geopolitical stage as he prepares to return to the White House on January 20.

Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron while in Paris.

“It certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now,” the president-elect told reporters as he met Macron outside the Élysée Palace. “And we’ll be talking about that.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later joined the pair, and the three were photographed following a meeting on Saturday night before the ceremony.

Zelensky later described the meeting as “good and productive.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky meet at Paris’s Élysée Palace ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way,” he said. “We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace.”

Following the meeting, Trump pushed Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach an immediate ceasefire deal with Ukraine. In a Sunday interview, Trump also told NBC he is working toward ending the war.

“Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness,” Trump wrote on social media Sunday.

“There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin,” he added.

“I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!”