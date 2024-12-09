Fox News Hosts Suggest Jill Biden Flirted With Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was engaged in “heavy flirtation” with Donald Trump this past weekend because “she gravitates towards power.”

Kudlow, a former economic adviser to Trump, also asserted that both the first lady and her husband, President Joe Biden, secretly voted for the incoming president rather than Vice President Kamala Harris.

During his Saturday trip to Paris to witness the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, Trump was seen engaging in friendly banter with Jill Biden, prompting MAGA to go wild over the encounter. Trump later leaned into the online speculation by trolling the first lady with an online advertisement for his own personal perfume and cologne line.

The soon-to-be commander-in-chief included a photo of him and Dr. Biden alongside a Truth Social post pitching his new “Fight, Fight, Fight” scent, stating that it’s a “fragrance your enemies can’t resist!” The “Trump for Men” cologne and “Trump for Women” perfume both sell for $199, though Trump is currently offering a buy one, get the other one half-off sale.

With Trump supporters declaring that the first lady looked like “she’s in love with BOSS Trump” and that it is “settled science” that she voted for him, the hosts of Fox News panel show Outnumbered read as much as they possibly could into the Biden-Trump interaction.

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow claims Jill Biden voted from Donald Trump and engaged in “almost heavy-duty petting” with the president-elect. ( Fox News )

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany, who served as Trump’s press secretary in his first administration, noted that Mrs. Biden wore a red suit on both Election Day and when Trump visited the White House last month, prompting Kudlow to claim this was proof that “she voted for Trump.” He went on to insist that once the president dropped out of the race and Harris became the Democratic candidate, the first lady decided privately to support Trump despite her previous criticism of him. At the same time, he claimed that the Notre Dame encounter showed she was smitten with the president-elect.

“Take a careful look at that. That wasn’t a nice conversation, that was outright flirtation,” he proclaimed while Faulkner exclaimed “oh my goodness” and the other hosts giggled.

“That was almost heavy-duty petting at the G7 level,” Kudlow added as host Emily Compango shouted, “Oh my God.”

Not quite done, Kudlow stated that the “evidence was mounting” that both Bidens voted for their political rival.

McEnany reacted by saying Kudlow had the “hot take of the day,” prompting Compagno to insist that he “should have been a prosecutor” because he “nailed it.” She then said that “of course” the first lady was going to smile at Trump because “he is a wonderful and normal human.” Meanwhile, Faulkner doubled down on Kudlow’s remarks by insinuating that Mrs. Biden was indeed flirting with the incoming president because she is power hungry, seemingly referencing the “Lady Macbeth” narrative about the first lady that had arisen among conservatives in recent months.

“What you were pointing out, outside of some of the extracurricular activities that you described, I do believe that at this moment that you do want to gravitate — clearly she gravitates towards power,” Faulkner declared as Compagno punctuated the point by loudly oohing and ahhing at the suggestion.

“You’re not in the White House with a husband who really could have sat down long before that debate on June 27,” Faulkner continued while Compagno kept moaning. “Yeah, I’m just gonna say it because it’s the truth.”

Faulkner reiterated that Dr. Biden is “gravitating towards power,” noting that the “shiniest object in the room at that moment” was Trump. “So she goes over and kind of soaks that lighting up,” she added.

While the entire panel broke down in laughter, Kudlow insisted that this “fondness for power” on Dr. Biden’s behalf was what he was “metaphorically” describing when he brought up the “heavy-duty petting” between the two.

“Oh, it was a metaphor! Well, now we know,” she exclaimed. “But honestly, the shame in all of this is it couldn’t have been like this down the stretch. And that’s what they are so burned about, the Bidens. It was Kamala Harris.”