Former President Donald Trump was slammed after smiling while holding a picture of an American kidnapped by Hamas during the deadly October 7 attacks.

Trump was seen holding the image of Edan Alexander, who grew up in New Jersey after being born in Tel Aviv, alongside his family members Yael, Adi, and Roy Alexander. More than 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas assault last year and hundreds more were taken hostage, including Alexander.

The former president was attending a one-year anniversary event on Monday, wearing a kippah and taking part in a number of Jewish mourning practices.

Donald Trump poses for photos with family members of Edan Alexander, a hostage held by Hamas, after visiting the gravesite of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson ( AP )

However, when photos of his wide grin were shared online he was accused of “not caring about anyone but himself”.

“Donald Trump doesn’t care about Jews. Donald Trump doesn’t care about Israel. Donald Trump doesn’t care about anything but himself,” attorney Daniel Miller wrote on X.

“I’m surprised he didn’t autograph the poster,” CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner added.

The group Republicans Against Trump called the image “sickening.”

“Can’t imagine why more Jews don’t want to vote for him,” attorney Jeffrey Evan Gold wrote.

Trump also faced mockery for offering to sign a Jewish prayer book during the Monday event in Queens at the grave site of Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the former head of the Chabad Hasidic movement.

Edan Alexander was captured by Hamas on October 7 2023 ( Getty Images )

Republicans Against Trump called the former president “an embarrassment.”

Former Democratic congressional candidate Randy Bryce slammed Trump for offering to autograph the prayer book.

“I’m just surprised he didn’t try to use his Secret Service detail to push people out of the way to get there,” Bryce wrote.

Fellow ex-congressional candidate Dr Kathie Allen chimed in: “He needs to stick to the red hat. This is an insult to Judaism.”

Alexander moved to the US with his family as a baby, initially to Maryland and subsequently to New Jersey in 2008, USA Today reports.

He served in the Golani Brigade’s Battalion close to Gaza on the morning of October 7 last year and was taken captive by the terrorist group. He joined Golani as a lone soldier following his 2022 high school graduation, according to The Times of Israel.

Four Americans still thought to be alive remain captured. More than 250 people were taken during the surprise attack.

The 20-year-old called his mother early in the morning of October 7, saying that he heard shots being fired. He was taken shortly after that conversation.

His father Adi Alexander, told NorthJersey.com that “he’s such a great kid” and that “he’s a better version of me.”