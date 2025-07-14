Democratic strategist points finger of blame at one person over Epstein list debacle, and it’s not Pam Bondi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic strategist David Axelrod has implied that President Trump is the person pulling the strings over the release of files tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’ve said this from the start: Anyone who thinks Pam Bondi decided on her own to do a 180 and inflame MAGA on the Epstein file release hasn’t been paying attention,” Axelrod said Sunday night in a statement on X.

“There’s only one guy who could have ordered it–and had a motive to–but it’s sacrilege on the Right to say it!” he added.

The former senior adviser to Barack Obama, who regularly criticizes the GOP, has also been highly critical of his own party regarding voter disillusionment following Trump’s landslide victory in 2024.

Following the leak of the FBI and Department of Justice memo last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi has come under intense scrutiny from both sides after the document claimed there was “no incriminating client list” found in the investigation into the disgraced financier.

Several MAGA figures have expressed feeling betrayed by Trump’s campaign pledge to “release the Epstein files” after last week’s news and have fumed over their frustrations with the President across the media.

Far-right commentator and Trump supporter, Laura Loomer, slammed Bondi, suggesting that she was more interested in being a “Fox News Barbie” than succeeding in her role as attorney general.

Megyn Kelly also condemned Bondi at a conservative conference this weekend, telling the audience: "She has never missed an opportunity to go on television and dangle sweet nothings that might be coming your way, try to lead you to believe that she's got it.

"Pam Bondi was either telling the truth then, or she's telling the truth now, but both cannot be true," she added.

Taking to Truth Social Saturday, Trump leapt to defend Bondi for doing a “fantastic” job writing, “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening.

“We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” Trump wrote on Truth.

Last week, a rumor also surfaced, suggesting that FBI chief Kash Patel was stepping down in the wake of the furore.

He has since torched the speculation, writing that “the conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been,” and said it is “an honor to serve the President of the United States @realDonaldTrump — and I’ll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me.”

President Trump will be meeting with the Secretary General of NATO Monday to discuss the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine.