Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says he will send Patriot missiles to Kyiv and announce ‘aggressive’ weapons plan
Trump is set to announce an “aggressive” new plan for arming Ukraine amid frustration over Putin’s attempts to stall peace, according to a report
Donald Trump said the US will send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine, as he voices his growing frustration with Vladimir Putin who "talks nice but then he bombs everybody in the evening".
The US president did not reveal how many missiles he plans to send to Kyiv, but he said the US would be reimbursed for their cost by the EU. He is set to announce an “aggressive” weapons plan on Monday, according to an Axios report.
"Trump is really pissed at Putin. His announcement tomorrow is going to be very aggressive," Senator Lindsey Graham told the outlet.
Mr Trump has grown increasingly disenchanted with Mr Putin after he resisted Washington's attempts to negotiate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
"He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening. But there's a little bit of a problem there. I don't like it," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington.
"We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment,” he added.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s security agency says it has tracked down and killed Russian agents who assassinated a Ukrainian intelligence officer during the week.
Two killed in Russian attack on Sumy
Two people have been killed and four were injured after Russian forces launched an air attack on the Sumy region.
"In the Shostka hromada, as the result of UAVs and guided aerial bombs strikes, two men aged 50 and 55 have been killed,” said head of the region’s military administration Oleh Hryhorov.
“They were outside during the attack and died on the spot from their injuries."
A seven-year-old child was among the four people to be injured in an apartment building, two of whom were hospitalised.
The attack sparked a large-scale fire at an infrastructure facility in the city of Sumy. Around 30 residential and non-residential buildings were damaged in the attack, Mr Hryhorov said.
Russia fires 140 drones and missiles overnight
The Ukrainian Air Force is reporting that Russia fired 140 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight, just hours after US president Donald Trump hit out at Vladimir Putin - who he said “talks nice and then bombs everybody”.
Russian forces fired four guided missiles and 136 Shahed drones at Ukrainian territory. Air defences downed 61 drones in north, east and central Ukraine.
A total of 28 hits were recorded across 10 locations, while further debris fell across four others.
Around 47 drones disappeared from radar or were supressed by electronic warfare, the air force announced according to Ukrainska Pravda.
Trump vows to send Ukraine Patriot missiles ahead of meeting with Nato boss
President Donald Trump said the United States will be sending Ukraine’s armed forces additional Patriot air defense missiles and more “very sophisticated” military equipment, as he expressed frustration at Russian president Vladimir Putin’s conduct in his country’s three-year-old war against Ukraine.
“I am very disappointed with President Putin. I thought he was somebody that meant what he said, and he’ll talk so beautifully and then he’ll bomb people at night. We don’t like that,” the president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday after returning from the FIFA Club World Cup final.
Trump did not rule out unveiling new sanctions when he meets with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House on Monday, as he noted that he plans to send more weapons to Ukraine.
The Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg reports:
Trump ‘very disappointed’ in Putin as he vows to send Ukraine more Patriot missiles
In pictures: Rescuers search for body after Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk
US envoy arrives in Kyiv for security talks
Keith Kellogg, who is US president Donald Trump’s envoy to Ukraine, arrived in Ukraine on Monday to discuss security and sanctions against Russia, Kyiv has announced.
"Defence, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, there are many topics to discuss," head of the Ukrainian presidential administration Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram.
It comes as Donald Trump is expected to announce an “aggressive” new plan for weapons transfers to Ukraine.
EU expected to impose new sanctions on Moscow
European Union envoys are on the verge of agreeing on an 18th package of sanctions against Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine that would include a lower price cap on Russian oil, Reuters reported, citing EU sources.
Four EU sources said all the elements of the package had been agreed, although one member state still has a technical reservation on the new cap.
The sources said they expect to reach a full agreement today, ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels the following day that could formally approve the package.
Ukraine’s security agency says it killed Russian agents
Ukraine’s security agency tracked down and killed Russian agents on Sunday who were suspected of shooting dead one of its senior officers in the Ukrainian capital.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said the suspected Russian agents were killed in the Kyiv region after they offered resistance to arrest. A video released by the agency showed two bodies lying on the ground.
The agency said earlier that a man and a woman were suspected of being involved in the assassination of Ivan Voronych, an SBU colonel, in a bold daylight attack on Thursday.
Ukraine’s SBU says it killed Russian agents suspected of gunning down its officer
Russia claims Ukraine attacked training centre at nuclear plant
Ukrainian drones attacked a training centre at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant last evening, the administration of the Russia-held plant in Ukraine said.
"The enemy used three unmanned aerial vehicles," the administration said on Telegram. It added that "no critical" damage was recorded.
Germany refuses to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine
Germany will not transfer its Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, the defence minister said.
Boris Pistorius told the Financial Times that Germany will instead supply Kyiv the Patriot air defence systems purchased from the US."Industry needs to ramp up its capacities. That applies to ammunition, to drones, to tanks — really to almost every area," Mr Pistorius said.
Earlier this month, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the decision to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine remained under consideration.
Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart to discuss Ukraine war
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov met Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, in Beijing yesterday ahead of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers in China.
"The parties also discussed relations with the US and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis," Russia's foreign ministry said.
"The importance of strengthening close coordination between the two countries in the international arena, including in the United Nations and its Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, the G20 and APEC, was emphasised," the ministry said.
China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing, days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
