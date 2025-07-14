Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says he will send Patriot missiles to Kyiv and announce ‘aggressive’ weapons plan

CCTV: Ukrainian intelligence officer shot dead in Kyiv in apparent assassination

Donald Trump said the US will send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine, as he voices his growing frustration with Vladimir Putin who "talks nice but then he bombs everybody in the evening".

The US president did not reveal how many missiles he plans to send to Kyiv, but he said the US would be reimbursed for their cost by the EU. He is set to announce an “aggressive” weapons plan on Monday, according to an Axios report.

"Trump is really pissed at Putin. His announcement tomorrow is going to be very aggressive," Senator Lindsey Graham told the outlet.

Mr Trump has grown increasingly disenchanted with Mr Putin after he resisted Washington's attempts to negotiate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

"He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening. But there's a little bit of a problem there. I don't like it," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington.

"We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s security agency says it has tracked down and killed Russian agents who assassinated a Ukrainian intelligence officer during the week.