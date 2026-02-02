MAGA-world descends on Mar-a-Lago for the wedding of one of Trump’s top aides

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump and his allies descended on his Mar-a-Lago estate Sunday for the wedding of one of his top aides.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino married Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies at the State Department, at the president’s club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Scavino is considered one of Trump’s closest staffers and has been part of his team since 2015, when he first announced his bid for the White House. Scavino served in various communication roles in the White House during Trump’s first term.

The president, along with dozens of White House staffers, Cabinet members and MAGA allies, were pictured arriving for the ceremony Sunday afternoon

But noticeably absent from the crowd arriving at the event were First Lady Melania Trump and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

open image in gallery Donald Trump appeared without Melania at the wedding of his top aide Dan Scavino ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery The president spoke to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate ( AP )

The president briefly spoke with reporters as he entered the venue.

“We have a big day. A lot of great people. Dan, Erin, they’re getting married. So that’s a big day. Very loyal, very fantastic people,” Trump said.

Scavino announced his engagement to Elmore in September, sharing a video of the moment on X with the caption, “She said YES.”

open image in gallery Erin Elmore, who married Dan Scavino at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, holds hands with a child displaying a hat that reads, 'Trump made this happen' ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino waves as he arrives ( AFP via Getty Images )

Despite the absence of Melania and Ivanka, several of Trump’s family members attended the lavish event. His son, Donald Trump Jr., was pictured arriving with his fiancee, Bettina Anderson. Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, arrived alongside their daughter, Kai Trump.

Trump’s daughter Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos also were pictured attending.

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, appeared to arrive without the president’s son.

open image in gallery Trump’s daughter Tiffany arrived with her husband Michael Boulos ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, arrived without the president’s son ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr. walked into Mar-a-Lago with his fiancee, Bettina Anderson ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump arrived with their daughter Kai Trump ( Getty Images )

Many key cabinet members also traveled to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate the couple, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, also attended alongside venture capitalist Shivon Zilis. The pair have four children together.

open image in gallery Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended the lavish event with his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Elon Musk attended Dan Scavino's wedding with Shivon Zilis, a venture capitalist and mother to four of his children. The pair are rarely seen together ( AFP via Getty Images )

Several high-profile White House aides also made an appearance, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser who has played a key role in the Trump administration’s anti-immigration agenda, was also spotted at the event.

open image in gallery White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds hands with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, as they arrive at Mar-a-Lago ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller were spotted arriving together ( AFP via Getty Images )

Other key staffers and Trump allies who attended the event included White House Communications Director Steven Cheung; Fox News host Sean Hannity; FBI Director Kash Patel; U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro; and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, among others.