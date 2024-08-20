Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Young Democrats of Georgia president Parker Short got into a spat with Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday, slamming him for “crashing our party.”

A video, posted by Kirk and starting partway through the confrontation, captures Short questioning him about Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election in Georgia was unconstitutional.

In the caption of the post, Kirk wrote: “Within 30 seconds of walking into the United Centre, I was confronted by this guy,” speaking about Short. “Apparently, he’s the President of the Young Democrats of Georgia?”

In the footage, the young Democrat can be heard telling Kirk, an avid Trump supporter: “You’re an anti-patriotic, anti-constitutional person crashing our party because you tried to obstruct our democracy.”

Kirk responded with: “What is a woman?”

This question follows a pattern of anti-transgender rhetoric from the conservative podcast host, who seven weeks ago posted a clip on Instagram of a mom claiming she, her young son and her mother were kicked off a flight because she used incorrect pronouns for a flight attendant.

Charlie Kirk (pictured), an avid Trump supporter, got into a verbal altercation with Parker Short at the DNC ( Getty Images )

“Deep down, everybody knows that trans people are mentally unwell,” Kirk wrote in the caption.

Short made no effort to hide his shock and disgust at the young Republican bizarrely choosing this route with which to hit back at him.

“Oh my god,” he exclaimed, before using one of Democrats current favorite buzzwords for Republicans against him: “That is so f*****g weird y’all!”

Charlie Kirk shakes hands with Donald Trump before he speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in 2022 ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Maybe you should meet one,” Short said while walking away, to which Kirk replied: “I’m married to one.”

Keen to get the last word in, Short laughed: “Same!”

In 2021, Kirk married Erika Frantzve, who was the 2012 Miss Arizona USA and describes herself as a “multidimensional philanthropist and social entrepreneur” on her LinkedIn profile.

Turning Point USA, the nonprofit organization Kirk co-founded alongside conservative activist Bill Montgomery, claims it aims to “empower informed civic and cultural engagement grounded in American exceptionalism and a positive spirit of action,” and “restore” traditional American values.

Kirk is currently slated to speak at Trump’s Arizona rally on Friday, the former president’s first after the DNC wraps up.

Responding to Kirk’s post, the Young Democrats of Georgia replied: “radio + you got owned.”

The DNC is gearing up for its second day of events in Chicago on Tuesday, having heard from President Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Hillary Clinton on Monday.