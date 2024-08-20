Jasmine Crockett jokes about Marjorie Taylor Greene alliteration in DNC speech

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett joked that “alliteration is back in style” during her speech at the Democratic National Convention – in a reference to her viral spat with Marjorie Taylor Greene where she coined the now-notorious phrase “bleach blonde bad-built butch body.”

Speaking on the opening night of the DNC in Chicago, the Democrat laid into Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and debuted a new alliterative tongue-twister.

“Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better America or not? I hear alliteration is back in style,” she said.

“We deserve better. We deserve a president who can be a bright light in a sea of darkness. One who can pull us forwards, because we won’t go back.”

Crockett, 43, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, went viral back in May when she got into a war of words with MAGA lawmaker Taylor Greene on the House floor.

The spat began when the Republican mocked the Democrat’s “fake eyelashes.”

In response, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked for Taylor Greene’s words to be stricken from the record, saying they violated a rule about making personal attacks in the congressional chamber.

Jasmine Crockett speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention ( AP )

Crockett then asked Republican Chairman James Comer, in a barb at Taylor Greene : “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

The phrase instantly went viral on social media and Crockett even launched a line of merch featuring the slogan.

The Republican responded by posting a video on X of her working out, writing: “Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle.”

Crockett later told The Independent in an interview that she came up with the insult “impromptu-ish” after she realized Comer would not punish Taylor Greene for the personal attack on her.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked Crockett’s ‘fake eyelashes’ ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Once I realized Comer was going to do the wrong thing, I looked over at [Greene] from head to toe, I wrote down [the insult] and said it,” she said.

Crockett has emerged as part of what Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, has dubbed “the Truth Squad,” a group of Democratic freshmen under his and AOC’s tutelage who work to push back on the misinformation promoted by Republicans on the Oversight Committee.

Since then, she’s become a rising star, regularly appearing on talk shows and going viral on social media.

In her speech at the DNC on Monday night the Texas representative began by comparing the resumes of Trump and Kamala Harris.

Marjorie Taylor Greene claps back at Crockett with workout video: ‘My body is built and strong’

“One candidate worked at McDonald’s while she was in college at a HBCU. The other was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and helped his daddy in the family business. Housing discrimination, that is,” she said.

“She became a career prosecutor while he became a career criminal – with 34 felonies, two impeachments and one porn star to prove it.”

Crockett, who began her career as a public defender, added: “She’s lived the American Dream while he’s been America’s nightmare.”

At one point Crockett was overcome with emotion when recalling how Harris comforted her the first time they met during a photo opportunity at the vice president’s residence.

Jasmine Crockett wipes away a tear while giving a speech at the DNC ( REUTERS )

Wiping away a tear, she told the packed convention hall: “The most powerful woman in the world wiped my tears and listened.

“She then said, among other things: ‘You’re exactly where God wants you. Your district chose you because they believe in you, and so do I.’

“The next month I went viral for the first of many times to come for hitting Republicans with a dose of their own medicine. That brief but impactful interaction gave me my legislative legs and I’ve been running ever since.”