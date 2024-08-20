Support truly

Ella Emhoff appeared at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night wearing the popular “midwest princess” camouflage baseball cap in support of her stepmom Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

The 25-year-old appeared alongside her father, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, sporting the camouflage hat, which reads “Harris-Walz” in bright orange lettering.

The item was seemingly inspired by singer Chappell Roan and reached nearly $1m in sales in the first 24 hours of its launch after it was first made available to buy online by the Harris-Walz campaign.

Emhoff, a fashion designer, has previously been referred to as the “First Daughter of Bushwick” – a trendy area of Brooklyn, New York. On Monday night she was pictured making a heart shape with her hands and beaming at the crowds at the convention.

She recently came to her stepmother’s defense after JD Vance’s past comments calling Harris a “childless cat lady” resurfaced.

“How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?” she wrote on an Instagram story, adding: “I love my three parents.”

Her older brother Cole, 30 – Harris’ oldest stepchild – keeps more out of the public eye than his younger sister. He works in the entertainment industry, following in the footsteps of his mother who is a film producer.

Ella Emhoff (back left) beside her brother Cole Emhoff (back right), as well as the children of Tim Walz; Hope and Gus (front left and right) ( AP )

The 25-year-old wore a camouflage hat which read ‘Harris-Walz’ in bright orange lettering. ( Getty Images )

However, he also joined his father and sister at the convention, where Harris made a brief, surprise appearance on stage, to thank President Joe Biden for his service to the country.

The vice president, who is due to close out the DNC – which runs from August 19 to August 22 – with remarks on Thursday, then joined her family to watch Biden’s headline speech.

Harris’s sister Maya Harris and her husband Tony West also joined the family in the crowd, sitting beside the children of Tim Walz, Gus and Hope Walz.

Hope Walz, 23, has already featured in her father’s political campaign, appearing in multiple videos promoting his various campaigns as governor of Minnesota. A video of the pair having fun at the state fair recently went viral – bolstering Walz’s image as “America’s dad.”

Ella Emhoff was pictured making a heart shape with her hands and beaming at the crowds ( AFP via Getty Images )

Walz speaks often about his children who were born in 2001 and 2006, respectively, after a challenging fertility journey.

He and his wife, Gwen, met while both working at Alliance High School in Nebraska in the 1990s, teaching geography and english respectively. Two years after they married, Gwen persuaded her husband to relocate back to her home state of Minnesota, where they both taught at Mankato West High School.

The couple have also been open about their son Gus’s learning disorder, describing it as a "secret power,” in a statement shared with People.

Walz is due to address the DNC on Wednesday.