Biden blames jet lag for debate debacle: ‘I almost fell asleep on stage’

The 81-year-old said he ‘almost fell asleep on stage’ on Thursday during his clash with Donald Trump

Mike Bedigan
New York
Wednesday 03 July 2024 00:19
President Joe Biden has blamed his poor performance at last weeks
President Joe Biden has blamed his poor performance at last weeks (AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden says the reason for his poor performance at last week’s presidential debatewas due to being tired after traveling “around the world a couple of times” in the days prior.

The 81-year-old said he “almost fell asleep on stage” on Thursday during his clash with Donald Trump. Biden’s

It comes as many, including those from his own party, have further questioned the president’s cognitive ability and whether he would be up to the role for four more years, should he be re-elected in November.

In remarks shared by pool reporters who attended a private fundraiser in Virginia on Tuesday, Biden said he "wasn’t very smart" for "traveling around the world a couple times" before the debate.

"I decided to travel around the world a couple of times... shortly before the debate... I didn’t listen to my staff... and then I almost fell asleep on stage,” he said.

"It’s not an excuse but an explanation.”

Biden’s schedule had indeed been filled with both national and international travel in the days and weeks leading up to the debate, duirng which he spoke in a raspy voice, paused for long periods of time, and appeared to lose his train of thought.

On June 16 he hosted a glitzy fundraiser event in Los Angeles, alongside stars including George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand, where he raised some $30m for his campaign. The week before he had joined other world leaders in France for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

