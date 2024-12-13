Even liberals like popular Barron Trump at New York University

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Barron Trump has been described as a “ladies’ man” around the New York University (NYU) campus, where he is so popular that even his liberal classmates like him.

An insider at NYU’s Stern School of Business, where Barron enrolled this fall, told People magazine that Donald Trump’s only son with third wife Melania Trump has proven to be “popular with the ladies.”

“He’s tall and handsome,” the source said of the 18-year-old, who stands an astonishing six feet nine inches tall.

“A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive – yes, even liberal people like him.”

People’s article about Barron is so complimentary it has prompted some speculation about the source of the quotes, given that his father was known to enjoy calling in gossip to the tabloids during his Big Apple real estate days under the false name “John Barron.”

“When did Trump’s pal David Pecker from the Enquirer take over as the publisher of People?” asked Trump critic Ron Filipowski on X, wryly alluding to the former tabloid boss who testified at the former president’s hush money trial earlier this year.

Barron is understood to be living at his family’s penthouse at Trump Tower in Manhattan while he attends classes, at which he is flanked by members of the Secret Service. But he enjoys playing video games with his peers and is said to have a “chill” demeanor, the magazine reported.

Barron Trump with Melania at the Election Night watch party in Florida last month ( Getty )

The youngest Trump was just 10 when his father first entered the White House in January 2017 and his privacy was fiercely protected by his parents during the administration.

However, they have been more forthcoming about him recently, with the president-elect praising him on the campaign trail and revealing he did not yet have a girlfriend.

“I’m not sure he’s there yet,” Trump told podcaster Patrick Bet-David.

“I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people.”

His mother was also asked about his initial impressions of university life during an appearance on Fox News’s The Five in October and said: “He is doing great. He loves his classes and professors. He is striving and enjoying to be in New York City again.”

His elder brother Eric Trump also discussed him on TV recently, commenting: “My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now. Just be careful. There are a lot of eyes on you.”

Barron was credited with being a key influence over his father during his successful 2024 election run, persuading him to do an interview with the popular gaming streamer Adin Ross and suggesting podcasts he might appear on ahead of Election Day.

Trump ultimately gave interviews to the likes of The Nelk Boys, Theo Von, Logan Paul and Joe Rogan during the campaign, helping him to appeal to their predominantly young male audience.