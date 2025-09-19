AOC is plotting a run for president in 2028: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive who has cemented her popularity with young voters, is reportedly considering running for president or the Senate in 2028.

Ocasio-Cortez, 35, made a splash when she was elected to represent New York’s 14th congressional district, located in the Bronx and Queens, in 2019. Now, the Democrat is reportedly considering taking the next step in her political career as the party searches for its next generation of leaders, Axios reported Friday.

Members of Ocasio-Cortez’s team have recently been positioning the progressive lawmaker, known as AOC, to either run for president or run for a Senate seat.

She’s embarked on a nationwide tour called “Fighting Oligarchy” with Vermont’s Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, held town halls outside of her district in upstate New York, and raised $15 million.

But Ocasio-Cortez has not made a final decision, according to Axios.

open image in gallery Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive New York representative, is reportedly weighing whether to run for the Senate or president in 2028 ( Getty Images )

The Independent has asked a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez for comment.

According to the Axios report, Ocasio-Cortez has brought in former senior advisers to Sanders, a longtime progressive who launched two unsuccessful presidential campaigns that garnered national attention.

Ocasio-Cortez already has a national presence thanks to the high volume of press she received when she and other young progressives were elected to Congress in 2019. Since then, she’s grown her presence with young voters by engaging with them on social media on pressing topics like affordability, gun violence, climate change, reproductive rights, and more.

While she’s popular with young voters, Ocasio-Cortez would also be challenging other established Democrats for the coveted party nomination if she were to run.

Other names in the pool of potential candidates include former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

open image in gallery Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders have engaged with voters across the country feeling dismayed by the Trump administration, as part of their ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour ( REUTERS )

Those close to Ocasio-Cortez told Politico earlier this year that it’s unclear if she would throw herself into the presidential race because of her focus on the Democratic Party, not personal ambition.

“She doesn’t think the same way that so many other people do. She’s not thinking about, like, ‘Oh, what’s the next step on the ladder?’” said Democratic Representative Greg Casar of Texas, told Politico. “She really thinks about what’s right for the movement.”

When asked about a potential presidential run, Ocasio-Cortez has dodged the question and redirected her answer to focus on building momentum in the Democratic Party.

Some have allegedly pushed Ocasio-Cortez to run for Senate and challenge the incumbent, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer, 74, is up for re-election in 2028. He’s represented New York in the Senate since 1999.

Polling consistently shows that Democrats want to see the party change, especially by elevating younger lawmakers in leadership positions. Schumer in particular has faced criticism for siding with Republicans earlier this year on a spending bill to keep the government from shutting down.