AOC is plotting a run for president in 2028: report
Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive who has cemented her popularity with young voters, is reportedly considering running for president or the Senate in 2028.
Ocasio-Cortez, 35, made a splash when she was elected to represent New York’s 14th congressional district, located in the Bronx and Queens, in 2019. Now, the Democrat is reportedly considering taking the next step in her political career as the party searches for its next generation of leaders, Axios reported Friday.
Members of Ocasio-Cortez’s team have recently been positioning the progressive lawmaker, known as AOC, to either run for president or run for a Senate seat.
She’s embarked on a nationwide tour called “Fighting Oligarchy” with Vermont’s Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, held town halls outside of her district in upstate New York, and raised $15 million.
But Ocasio-Cortez has not made a final decision, according to Axios.
The Independent has asked a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez for comment.
According to the Axios report, Ocasio-Cortez has brought in former senior advisers to Sanders, a longtime progressive who launched two unsuccessful presidential campaigns that garnered national attention.
Ocasio-Cortez already has a national presence thanks to the high volume of press she received when she and other young progressives were elected to Congress in 2019. Since then, she’s grown her presence with young voters by engaging with them on social media on pressing topics like affordability, gun violence, climate change, reproductive rights, and more.
While she’s popular with young voters, Ocasio-Cortez would also be challenging other established Democrats for the coveted party nomination if she were to run.
Other names in the pool of potential candidates include former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Those close to Ocasio-Cortez told Politico earlier this year that it’s unclear if she would throw herself into the presidential race because of her focus on the Democratic Party, not personal ambition.
“She doesn’t think the same way that so many other people do. She’s not thinking about, like, ‘Oh, what’s the next step on the ladder?’” said Democratic Representative Greg Casar of Texas, told Politico. “She really thinks about what’s right for the movement.”
When asked about a potential presidential run, Ocasio-Cortez has dodged the question and redirected her answer to focus on building momentum in the Democratic Party.
Some have allegedly pushed Ocasio-Cortez to run for Senate and challenge the incumbent, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Schumer, 74, is up for re-election in 2028. He’s represented New York in the Senate since 1999.
Polling consistently shows that Democrats want to see the party change, especially by elevating younger lawmakers in leadership positions. Schumer in particular has faced criticism for siding with Republicans earlier this year on a spending bill to keep the government from shutting down.
