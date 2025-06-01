AOC viewed positively by more Americans than Trump or Harris, poll finds
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one of only three politicians who had a net positive popularity rating, according to the poll
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is more well-liked than President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new poll.
Despite the fact that Ocasio-Cortez can be polarizing even within her own party, she is still more popular than most currently active U.S. politicians, Newsweek reports.
Data released on Friday by data intelligence company AtlasIntel found that Ocasio-Cortez ranked third most popular on its survey of political popularity, and she was one of only three leaders with a net positive image.
The congresswoman was beat only by former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Ocasio-Cortez had a positivity rating of 46 percent, with 44 percent of respondents saying they have a negative view of her, and another 10 percent saying they were unsure.
That left her with a net positivity rating of two points, according to the poll.
Barack Oabama was viewed positively by 53 percent of respondents compared to the 43 percent who view him negatively, and Michelle Obama was viewed in a positive light by 49 percent of respondents and negatively by 45 percent.
The Obamas may benefit somewhat from the fact that neither of them are in any official leadership role in the government at the moment.
Ocasio-Cortez, however, is, an active and vocal member of Congress. Since Trump's re-election and the unique threats of DOGE, Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders have been touring to "rally against oligarchy."
Their events have drawn massive crowds in cities across the country.
The poll included responses from 3,469 participants and had a margin of error of plus or minus.2 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level.
The survey that served as the foundation for the results was conducted between May 21, 2025 and May 27, 2025.
Ocasio-Cortez has been quiet about her further political aspirations, but has been urged by some supporters to consider a 2028 presidential run.
During an interview with Fox News in April, Ocasio-Cortex refused to speculate and said she wanted to focus on current issues.
"This moment isn't about campaigns, or elections, or about politics. It's about making sure people are protected, and we've got people that are getting locked up for exercising their First Amendment rights," she said at the time. "We're getting 2-year-olds that are getting deported into cells in Honduras. We're getting people that are about to get kicked off of Medicaid. That, to me, is most important."
Monica Crowley, a former Treasury Department official during the first Trump administration, told Fox News in November that GOP politicos would do well to not underestimate Ocasio-Cortez.
"Just a word of warning to the Republicans, to my party: Do not underestimate AOC. She's young, she's vibrant, she's attractive," Crowley said.
