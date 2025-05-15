Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Voters looking to the future of the Democrats consistently view New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the face of the party, with one new poll finding people would choose Ocasio-Cortez or “no one.”

Democratic or left-leaning voters have said they’ve felt demoralized since President Donald Trump won the presidential election in November, feeling like there is no clear message from Democrats or major pushback against the current administration.

However, voters do seem to agree that Ocasio-Cortez represents the Democratic Party well.

In a Co/efficient survey of roughly 1,400 voters, 26 percent said they view Ocasio-Cortez as the current face of the party – the largest consensus among respondents. Another 26 percent said “no one” served as the current face of the party.

Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez consistently receives high favorability from Democratic voters ( AP )

Democrats’ positive view of Ocasio–Cortez is consistent with other polling, which has found that liberal voters overwhelmingly favor the New York rep.

In an AP/NORC poll, 55 percent of Democratic respondents said they favor Ocasio–Cortez.

In a matchup between Democratic primary candidates, a Data for Progress poll found that 75 percent of New York Democratic primary voters favored Ocasio–Cortez over many other candidates, including Chuck Schumer.

Party favorability is likely linked to Ocasio–Cortez’s aggressive anti-Trump stance, which polling and fundraising have consistently shown voters want.

She pushes back against Republicans in congressional hearings consistently, uses social media to criticize the Trump administration and recently embarked on a tour with Senator Bernie Sanders to boost Democratic morale.

Despite the public’s favorability toward the New York rep, she has not made large strides within her party to seek a top position on key House committees.

In part, it’s because, much like Trump, Ocasio–Cortez is a polarizing political figure.

While Democrats favor Ocasio–Cortez, Republicans strongly oppose her.