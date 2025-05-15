AOC or bust: New poll finds NY congresswoman or ‘no one’ are top choices for face of Democratic party
AOC is seen by Democratic voters as a good representation of the party
Voters looking to the future of the Democrats consistently view New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the face of the party, with one new poll finding people would choose Ocasio-Cortez or “no one.”
Democratic or left-leaning voters have said they’ve felt demoralized since President Donald Trump won the presidential election in November, feeling like there is no clear message from Democrats or major pushback against the current administration.
However, voters do seem to agree that Ocasio-Cortez represents the Democratic Party well.
In a Co/efficient survey of roughly 1,400 voters, 26 percent said they view Ocasio-Cortez as the current face of the party – the largest consensus among respondents. Another 26 percent said “no one” served as the current face of the party.
Democrats’ positive view of Ocasio–Cortez is consistent with other polling, which has found that liberal voters overwhelmingly favor the New York rep.
In an AP/NORC poll, 55 percent of Democratic respondents said they favor Ocasio–Cortez.
In a matchup between Democratic primary candidates, a Data for Progress poll found that 75 percent of New York Democratic primary voters favored Ocasio–Cortez over many other candidates, including Chuck Schumer.
Party favorability is likely linked to Ocasio–Cortez’s aggressive anti-Trump stance, which polling and fundraising have consistently shown voters want.
She pushes back against Republicans in congressional hearings consistently, uses social media to criticize the Trump administration and recently embarked on a tour with Senator Bernie Sanders to boost Democratic morale.
Despite the public’s favorability toward the New York rep, she has not made large strides within her party to seek a top position on key House committees.
In part, it’s because, much like Trump, Ocasio–Cortez is a polarizing political figure.
While Democrats favor Ocasio–Cortez, Republicans strongly oppose her.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments