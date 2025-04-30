‘Because of my Instagram posts?’ AOC swerves questions on 2028 presidential run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has brushed aside speculation that she could be preparing a presidential run in 2028.

With her party still reeling from former vice president Kamala Harris’s defeat last November, the New Yorker has emerged as a leading light of its progressive wing . Recently she crossed the country with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on a joint “Fighting Oligarchy” speaking tour that has attracted large crowds.

Ocasio-Cortez has also drawn focus by posting a campaign-style video on social media this month showcasing clips from the tour that some have seen as a hint at her future White House ambitions.

open image in gallery Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses supporters during a "Fighting Oligarchy" rally in Denver, Colorado, ( Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty )

Asked whether that was the case by a Fox News Digital reporter on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the Democrat appeared surprised, answering mockingly: “Because of my Instagram posts?”

Pressed for a response, she said: “Look, it’s a video. Frankly, what people should be most concerned about is the fact that Republicans are trying to cut Medicaid right now and people’s healthcare. It’s a danger and that’s really what my central focus is.”

Ocasio-Cortez was also asked about recent favorable polling, including a Yale University survey that found that she was the second most popular Democratic presidential contender ahead of the next election, behind only Harris.

“To me, this moment is not about campaigns or elections or about politics. It’s about making sure people are protected,” she said.

“And we’ve got people that are getting locked up for exercising their First Amendment rights, we’re getting two-year-olds getting deported into cells in Honduras, we’re getting people about to get kicked off of Medicaid. That, to me, is the most important thing.”

open image in gallery Ocasio-Cortez with Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles ( Jae C Hong/AP )

In the video in question, Ocasio-Cortez is seen speaking with Sanders in Nampa, Idaho, on April 14 and telling their audience: “Don’t let them trick us into thinking we are enemies.

“Don’t let them trick us into thinking that we can be separated into rural and urban, Black and white and Latino. We are one.”

The clip also reminds viewers that the congresswoman was once a waitress from the Bronx. “Impossible is nothing,” she tells the crowd.