SeaWorld sees profits tumble by 25% after low summer attendance hurts bottom line
Mark Swanson, the CEO of United Parks & Resorts, said SeaWorld is in talks to open two new parks outside of the U.S.
United Parks & Resorts, the parent company of SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, and Sesame Place parks, said some of its parks have seen declines in attendance and revenue this quarter, according to the company's CEO.
The numbers were discussed on a November 6 earning call during which United reported a 3.4 percent decrease in attendance and a 6.2 decrease in revenue in 2025's third quarter when compared to the same period last year. In total it represents a 25 percent decrease in profits during its late summer operating season, according to the San Antonio Express News.
The company blamed the decline on bad weather over the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays as well as an overall decline in international visitors — down by 90,000 guests — during the quarter.
“We are obviously not happy with the results we delivered in the quarter,” United CEO Mark Swanson said during the call. “The consumer environment in the U.S. appears to be inconsistent, as has been outlined by a number of other leisure and hospitality businesses. Nonetheless, we can and expect to do better.”
As he noted, a decline in international visitors and Americans choosing not to spend on luxuries has been having an impact on other leisure and hospitality sectors. Las Vegas has reported a decline in tourists, in part because other nations are warning tourists to be wary when visiting the U.S.
Thankfully for United, it wasn't all bad news. Swanson also shared that SeaWorld Orlando and San Diego had a record-setting turn-out for its Howl-O-Scream seasonal event, and record attendance at Orlando's Discovery Cove resort-park.
The CEO said that the company needed to redouble its efforts to show prospective guests why they should choose to spend their money at the parks.
“We’ve got to continue to break through on the awareness and why you should have a ticket or a pass to our park," he said. “We’ve got to market that better and give people reasons to buy our product.”
He said the way to accomplish that goal is to "continue to invest in the parks — continue to give a strong value proposition and people reasons to visit.”
Swanson noted some of the upcoming attractions and investments at the parks, including a new dark ride at SeaWorld Orlando, a new rollercoaster at SeaWorld San Antonio, a revamped Shark Encounter habitat at SeaWorld San Diego, and an expansion for the Lion and Hyena Ridge animal exhibit at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
In addition to the new U.S. investments, Swanson said the company is planning to launch two new international SeaWorld parks.
He did not reveal where the new parks might be built, but noted the success of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi — the only United park outside of the U.S. — as an example of what the company might achieve elsewhere in the world.
The Independent has requested comment from United.
