Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain and Germany have issued new warnings to their citizens about traveling to the U.S. in the wake of some visitors’ horrifying experiences coming to the country in the shadow of Donald Trump’s crackdown.

Britain recently revised its advice for citizens heading to the U.S., which includes a warning that anyone found breaking the country’s entry rules could face arrest or detention, and that laws are “strictly” enforced, Reuters reported.

Germany, too, on Wednesday updated its travel advisory to the U.S. to emphasize that a visa or entry waiver does not guarantee entry to the country after several Germans were recently detained at the border.

Updated British advice for travelers to America warns: "You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules."

Rebecca Burke, a 28-year-old graphic artist from Britain. was held for 19 days in a U.S. facility when she tried to enter the country, even though she believed she had followed the correct procedure.

She was finally put on a plane home in chains on Tuesday, “like Hannibal Lecter,” said her angry father.

Media coverage of such stories, warnings from countries outside the U.S., Trump’s tariffs and his ugly rhetoric denigrating other nations is hurting American tourism, say industry experts.

Trump said in a Fox News interview Wednesday that the European Union was created to “screw” the U.S. and that the EU has “raped and pillaged” America.

The resulting dip in tourism to the U.S. from all other nations is expected to sink at least 5 percent, costing America some $64 billion in 2025, according to a report late last month by investment advisory group Tourism Economics.

A growing boycott of the U.S. by Canadian travelers in the wake of the Trump administration tariffs and the acrimonious relationship between Trump and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will likely cost the American tourist business some $2.1 billion this year, according to the Word Travel and Tour industry association.

Tourism from Canada is expected to dip 15 percent, according to Tourism Economics.

Trudeau last month urged Canadians to reconsider visiting the U.S. and travel locally instead.

Flight Centre, Canada’s largest travel agency, told Forbes early last month that it had already seen a “surge of customers” canceling U.S. vacations and rebooking elsewhere.