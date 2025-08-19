‘Trump slump’ blamed as fewer tourists visit Las Vegas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Las Vegas is experiencing a significant downturn in tourism this summer, with officials attributing the decline, particularly among international visitors, to policies enacted by the Trump administration.

The iconic city, famed for its lavish entertainment and round-the-clock gambling, saw just under 3.1 million tourists in June, marking an 11 per cent decrease compared to the same time in 2024.

Data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority further reveals a 13 per cent reduction in international travellers and a roughly 15 per cent fall in hotel occupancy.

Mayor Shelley Berkley highlighted the drastic drop in visitors from Canada, Nevada's largest international market, describing the flow as having diminished "to a drip" from a torrent.

She noted a similar trend with Mexico, stating: "We have a number of very high rollers that come in from Mexico that aren’t so keen on coming in right now. And that seems to be the prevailing attitude internationally."

Ted Pappageorge, who leads the influential Culinary Workers Union, has dubbed the situation the "Trump slump".

He also pointed to a decline in visits from Southern California, a region with a substantial Latino population, suggesting that fears surrounding the administration's immigration enforcement are deterring travel.

open image in gallery Las Vegas, known for lavish shows, endless buffets and around-the-clock gambling welcomed just under 3.1 million tourists in June, an 11 per cent drop compared to the same time in 2024 ( Associated Press )

“If you tell the rest of the world they’re not welcome, then they won’t come,” Pappageorge said.

Canadian airline data shows fewer passengers from north of the border are arriving at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Air Canada saw its passenger numbers fall by 33 per cent in June compared to the same time a year ago, while WestJet had a 31 per cent drop. The low-cost carrier Flair reported a whopping 62 per cent decline.

Travel agents in Canada said there's been a significant downturn in clients wanting to visit the US overall, and Las Vegas in particular. Wendy Hart, who books trips from Windsor, Ontario, said the reason was “politics, for sure.”

She speculated that it was a point of “national pride” that people were staying away from the US after President Donald Trump said he wanted to make Canada the 51st state.

“The tariffs are a big thing too. They seem to be contributing to the rising cost of everything,” Hart said.

At downtown's Circa Resort and Casino, international visits have dipped, especially from Canada and Japan, according to owner and CEO Derek Stevens.

But the downturn comes after a post-COVID spike, Stevens said. And while hotel room bookings are slack, gaming numbers, especially for sports betting, are still strong, he said.

“It's not as if the sky is falling,” he said. Wealthier visitors are still coming, he said, and Circa has introduced cheaper package deals to lure those with less money to spend.

“There have been many stories written about how the ‘end is near’ in Vegas,” he said. “But Vegas continues to reinvent itself as a destination worth visiting.”

open image in gallery Mayor Shelley Berkley highlighted the drastic drop in visitors from Canada, Nevada's largest international market, describing the flow as having diminished "to a drip" from a torrent ( Associated Press )

On AAA's annual top ten list of top Labor Day destinations, Las Vegas slipped this year to the last spot, from number six in 2024. Seattle and Orlando, Florida — home to Disneyworld — hold steady in the top two spots, with New York City moving up to third for 2025.

Reports of declining tourism were news to Alison Ferry, who arrived from Donegal, Ireland, to find big crowds at casinos and the Vegas Strip.

“It’s very busy. It has been busy everywhere that we’ve gone. And really, really hot,” Ferry said. She added that she doesn't pay much attention to U.S. politics.

Just off the strip, there's been no slowdown at the Pinball Museum, which showcases games from the 1930s through today. Manager Jim Arnold said the two-decade-old attraction is recession-proof because it’s one of the few places to offer free parking and free admission.

“We’ve decided that our plan is just to ignore inflation and pretend it doesn’t exist," Arnold said.

“So you still take a quarter out of your pocket and put it in a game, and you don’t pay a resort fee or a cancelation fee or any of that jazz.”

open image in gallery Data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority further reveals a 13 per cent reduction in international travellers and a roughly 15 per cent fall in hotel occupancy ( Associated Press )

But Arnold said he's not surprised that overall tourism might be slowing because of skyrocketing prices at high-end restaurants and resorts, which “squeezes out the low end tourist.”

The mayor said the rising cost of food, hotel rooms and attractions also keeps visitors away.

“People are feeling that they’re getting nickeled and dimed, and they’re not getting value for their dollar,” Berkley said. She called on business owners to “see if we can’t make it more affordable” for tourists.

“And that’s all we want. We want them to come and have good time, spend their money, go home,” the mayor said. “Then come back in six months.”