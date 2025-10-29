Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

SeaWorld sued by woman who claims she was ‘disfigured’ in roller coaster mishap

The woman is seeking a jury trial and at least $50,000 in damages, arguing SeaWorld failed to maintain safety and warn guests about potential dangers
The woman is seeking a jury trial and at least $50,000 in damages, arguing SeaWorld failed to maintain safety and warn guests about potential dangers (Getty Images)
  • A Florida woman is suing SeaWorld Orlando after a duck reportedly flew into her face as she rode the "Mako" roller coaster in March, causing her to be knocked unconscious.
  • Hillary Martin alleges the incident resulted in "permanent injury and disfigurement” that required expensive medical treatment.
  • The lawsuit claims that SeaWorld created a "zone of danger" by placing the high-speed roller coaster near a body of water frequented by birds, increasing the risk of bird strikes.
  • Martin is seeking a jury trial and at least $50,000 in damages, arguing SeaWorld failed to maintain safety and warn guests about potential dangers.
  • The "Mako" roller coaster, Orlando's largest and fastest, reaches speeds of up to 73 mph, making a bird collision a high-impact event, according to Martin's attorneys.
