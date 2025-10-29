Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida woman is suing SeaWorld in Orlando, claiming she suffered a permanent injury when a duck flew into her face while riding on one of the theme park’s roller coasters.

Hillary Martin, a resident of Orange County, Florida, said she was riding the “Mako” roller coaster at SeaWorld in March when suddenly a duck flew into the ride’s path, hit her in the face and knocked her out.

The incident led to “permanent injury,” expensive hospital treatments, an inability to enjoy a normal life, “disfigurement,” loss of wages and other negative consequences, according to the suit filed on Monday in Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Martin believes SeaWorld created a “zone of danger” around the ride by placing it near a body of water where ducks, gulls, geese or other waterfowl birds are likely to be found – increasing the risk for bird strikes.

She is asking a judge for a jury trial and at least $50,000 in damages for what she believes was SeaWorld’s failure to maintain safety on its premises and warn about potential dangers related to the location of the roller coaster.

A Florida woman is accusing SeaWorld of failing to maintain safety by placing it’s well-known roller coaster over a body of water where waterfowl may flock to. She claims she was hit in the face by a duck while on a ride. ( Getty Images )

The Independent has asked attorneys for Martin and SeaWorld Orlando for comment.

The “Mako” roller coaster, which opened in 2016, is located next to the theme park’s lake. The coaster, which is Orlando’s largest and fastest roller coaster, is 200 feet tall and can reach speeds up to 73 mph.

Attorneys for Martin say the high speed of the roller coaster makes “a collision with a flying bird a high-impact event” and that the ride is designed “in such a way as to disorient waterfowls, thereby increasing the risk of collision.”

Although the lawsuit does not specify what type of injuries Martin had, it says the injuries she faced have led to permanent damage that has impacted her physical and mental well-being.

SeaWorld Orlando is no stranger to lawsuits and controversy. Perhaps most famously, the aquatic-themed park has faced multiple lawsuits alleging mistreatment of animals such as the orca Tilikum, which killed its handler in 2010.

Following the release of the 2013 documentary “Blackfish,” the theme park faced negative press and had to settle a lawsuit with investors for misleading them about the impact of the documentary on park attendance.

SeaWorld Orlando ended its orca breeding program in 2016.