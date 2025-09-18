Worker crushed to death by robotic machine at Wisconsin frozen pizza factory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A worker has been crushed to death by a robotic machine at a frozen pizza factory in Wisconsin, officials say.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as 45-year-old Robert Cherone, according to multiple local outlets.

It happened at Palermo’s Pizza factory in West Milwaukee on Wednesday morning. The factory is known for brands such as Screamin’ Sicilian and Urban Pie.

Rebecca Schimke, a spokesperson for Palermo’s, called Cherone’s death a “tragic accident,” in a statement obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Palermo’s will be supporting the employee’s family and next of kin. We will also be offering counseling and support services to the Palermo’s team during this difficult time,” Schimke said.

The West Milwaukee Police Department said in a press release shared by Wisconsin Public Radio that they were called to the pizza factory shortly after 6:30 a.m. local time Wednesday.

First responders tried to save Cherone, but he died at the factory, police say.

The incident is under investigation and Palermo’s said it is “cooperating with government officials and gathering facts.”

Stephanie Bloomingdale, the president of Wisconsin’s AFL-CIO, a federation of dozens of national and international labor unions, called for workplace safety in a statement obtained by local news.

“This tragic incident underscores the need for everyone involved in our workplaces — workers, employers, relevant government agencies — to work together aggressively to ensure that every person who goes to work to provide for themselves and their family comes home safely at the end of the day,” she said.

Bloomingdale added that workers at the pizza factory are not in a union, but “we nonetheless share the pain of a fellow worker losing their life on the job.”

According to a report published in April by the AFL-CIO, 5,283 U.S. workers died on the job in 2023. Out of those deaths, 112 were in Wisconsin.