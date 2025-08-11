One dead and ‘dozens’ hurt after explosion rocks Pittsburgh area steel plant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An explosion at a steel plant near Pittsburgh killed one person and left dozens of others injured, with some trapped under rubble as emergency responders tried to rescue them, officials said.

At least one person was killed in the explosion, officials told Channel 11. Authorities have declared a Level 3 Mass Casualty Incident, according to Kasey Reigner, a spokesperson for the Allegheny County Department of Emergency Services.

The fire broke out at the U.S. Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, about 15 miles south of Pittsburgh, around 10:51 a.m. Monday morning, the agency said.

Five people were transported, but EMS officials declined to share their conditions, saying it was still an “active scene.”

EMS was scouring the rubble for the people who were unaccounted for as of noon, officials told Channel 11.

open image in gallery An explosion at a steel plant just outside of Pittsburgh left dozens of people injured Monday morning. ( CMU CREATE Lab/ Breathe Project )

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said his administration was working with local officials in Clairton.

“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities,” Shapiro wrote. “Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”

Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi wrote on social media that he was “asking for multiple ambulances” to be sent to the scene.

“My prayers go out to anyone involved in this tragedy and their families and the community,” he said.

Zachary Buday, a construction worker near the scene, told WTAE that the explosion sounded like thunder.

open image in gallery First responders were working to try and rescue people stuck under rubble following the explosion. ( CMU CREATE Lab/ Breathe Project )

“It shook my chest. It shook the building, then we saw the dark smoke rising from the steel mill,” Buday said. “Put two and two together. It’s like something bad happened.”

Buday said he couldn’t see the fire that erupted from the plant, but saw the thick gray smoke clouding over the area.

“Lots of ambulances, lots of sirens. It sounded like thunder,” he added.

Allegheny County officials are monitoring air quality in the surrounding area.

open image in gallery The plant is considered the largest coking operation in North America. It employs thousands of workers. ( US Steel Clairton Works )

The Clairton Coke Works is considered the largest coking operation in North America, and employs thousands of people in Pennsylvania.

Coking is the process of heating coal in the absence of oxygen to above 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit to drive off the volatile components of the raw coal, and is a critical component in steelmaking.

With reporting by the Associated Press...

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...