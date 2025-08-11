Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have been killed after setting off explosive devices while swimming in restricted areas in Ukraine, officials have said.

Oleh Kiper, Governor of Odesa, said one man died in Karolino-Bugaz, while a man and a woman were killed in Zatoka.

The Black Sea has long been a popular holiday destination in Ukraine, but many of its beaches have been declared unsafe since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

All three were swimming in waters closed to the public when they triggered explosive objects, Mr Kiper said in a statement on Telegram.

The sea is heavily mined, with explosive devices laid by both sides of the war.

While many were deployed to protect ports, Moscow has been accused of using them to disrupt Ukraine’s shipping lanes.

“This proves once again: being in unverified water areas is deadly dangerous,” Mr Kiper said.

Witnesses told local outlet Dumskaya that the explosions occurred at around 11:30am local time (09:30 BST) on Sunday between Karolino-Bugaz and Zatoka.

The governor said there are currently 32 officially designated safe swimming zones in the region, 30 in the city of Odesa, and one each in Chornomorsk and the Primorsky Izmail district.

Mr Kiper said all of these areas have undergone full inspections to ensure there is no mine threat on land or in the water.

Local police said they have not yet confirmed the identity of the swimmers, and warned visitors “not to neglect safety measures”.

“It has been previously determined that three vacationers – a woman and two men – died while swimming as a result of two explosions of unknown objects. The identities of the deceased are being established,” the police report states.

Odessa has a range of beaches but many have restricted access since the war began (file photo) ( Getty Images )

Law enforcement officers are investigating the incidents.

It is unclear whether the mines involved in Sunday’s incident were Russian or Ukrainian, or how they drifted towards the coast.

As Ukraine’s largest port and a key naval base, Odesa has faced repeated missile and drone strikes, and the surrounding waters are littered with hundreds of mines.

Russian forces placed many of them around the port to block grain exports, while Ukrainian troops laid others early in the war to deter a possible assault.

“Once again, I urge you: rest only where it is officially permitted,” Mr Kiper said.

“Ignoring safety rules is a direct threat to life and health, which can result in irreparable loss.”