Six people dead in ‘dairy accident’ at Colorado farm

Crews were dispatched for a ‘confined space rescue’

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 21 August 2025 16:57 EDT
Six people are dead following a 'dairy accident' in Colorado on Wednesday, fire officials say
Six people are dead following a 'dairy accident' in Colorado on Wednesday, fire officials say (Getty Imag/iStockphoto)

Six people are dead following a “dairy accident” on a farm in Weld County, Colorado.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a “confined space rescue” on Wednesday evening, the Southeast Weld Fire Protection District announced on Thursday afternoon. There, crews “recovered six deceased individuals” from the space.

Fire officials referred to the incident as a “dairy accident,” but did not provide additional details. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to support fire department personnel, Public Information Officer Melissa Chesmore told The Independent. At this time, “nothing criminal in nature has been discovered,” she added.

Dairy Farmers of America, a milk marketing cooperative, confirmed the incident happened at one of its member farms in Keenesburg, a northern Colorado town about 40 miles outside of Denver.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and most sincere condolences go out to the friends and families of the deceased,” the organization told Denver7. “At this early stage, we have no further details."

The accident happened in a northern Colorado town
The accident happened in a northern Colorado town (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the agency told The Independent.

Officials will release more information when the investigation is complete, the OSHA spokesperson added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

