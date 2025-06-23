Why this UK dairy farm swapped milk production for cow cuddling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dairy farm in England's northeast decided to stop milking its cows and instead charge visitors to cuddle them, a unique pivot driven by years of devastating floods and low food prices.

Dumble Farm, established as a dairy operation in the 1970s, faced insurmountable challenges in recent years.

Persistent flooding repeatedly washed out crops and destroyed the specific grass vital for their herd, while milk prices plummeted below the cost of production, making traditional farming economically unviable.

"The amount of flooding and the pressures on our land were just making it unsustainable for us to carry on," Fiona Wilson, co-owner of the farm, said.

open image in gallery Farmer James McCune brushes one of the Highland cows at Dumble Farm ( Reuters )

Agriculture is one of the sectors worst-affected by climate change, with farmers in Europe and elsewhere suffering under increasing heat, drought and flooding.

In 2022, Dumble Farm sold all but a few of its dairy cows and, in a scramble to reinvent itself, began offering "cow cuddling" experiences to fund a wildlife conservation scheme.

For 95 pounds, visitors can cuddle, brush and stroke the cows as they lie down on a straw-covered enclosure inside a barn.

The experience includes a safari to see Highland cattle.

open image in gallery A Highland cow waits to be brushed during a ‘Cow Cuddling’ experience at Dumble Farm ( Reuters )

"It's been so worth it, just to get so close to the cows, and they are so loving and gentle," guest Emma Hutton, 25, said after she spent some time cuddling one of the cows.

It took over a year to train the cows to feel comfortable with cuddling, but now the animals have fully adjusted, farmer James McCune said.

"They like being pampered. They are like big dogs... It's more of a spa day for the cows," McCune said.

The farm uses the proceeds to create habitats to protect wildlife and support declining species, such as lapwing birds.

"It's great that we can fund the conservation scheme by having visitors to the farm, and that's really the bigger picture," Wilson said.