Massive fire and explosion at Louisiana auto supply plant forces evacuations
Bright orange flames burned through the plant that produces oils and auto fluids, contrasted with the dark smoke that filled the air
An explosion at a Louisiana auto supply plant resulted in a massive blaze and a billowing black plume of smoke, as authorities ordered people to evacuate the area.
Everyone living within a mile of Smitty’s Supply, just north of Roseland, was told to leave their homes on Friday evening after the blast.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote on X that there is “no timeline for lifting as business explosion and fire continues to be active.”
Video captured by local outlet WBRZ showed bright orange flames burning through the plant that produces oils and auto fluids, contrasted with the dark smoke filling the air.
A nearby highway intersection was closed as more than 35 agencies responded to the fire, including the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency, according to authorities and multiple reports.
A local elementary school was also evacuated following the blast. The Tangipahoa Parish School System confirmed in a Facebook post Friday evening, “all students and staff from Roseland Montessori School were safely evacuated today.”
Students and staff were bused to a reunification site at the school system’s central office, and parents and guardians were instructed to pick their children up there.
“We are relieved to report that all Roseland Montessori students and staff have been accounted for and have returned home safe and sound. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” Superintendent Melissa Martin Stilley said in a statement.
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said at a news conference Friday afternoon, “We are doing our best to protect people, structures and the environment,” the Associated Press reported.
He said it was a “godsend” that no one had been injured at that point.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry wrote on X Friday afternoon he was monitoring the explosion “closely,” adding, “We are praying for everyone’s safety.”
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said it was monitoring air quality around the site.
"LDEQ is responding to the reported explosion in Roseland, working in coordination with local authorities. A one-mile radius around the facility has been evacuated. LDEQ is conducting air monitoring on-site, and all readings are zero at this time. The EPA is also responding with a contractor to provide additional air monitoring support. For information about injuries, please check with local authorities. Residents are urged to follow the guidance of local officials and heed evacuation orders and other safety instructions."
