Coal ship explodes near site of Baltimore’s collapsed Key Bridge
A coal freighter was engulfed in a fireball as a powerful explosion took place near the site of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The Coast Guard was called in on Monday following the dramatic explosion, which has now been fully contained, according to Baltimore city officials.
No injuries have been reported, Baltimore City fire spokesperson John Marsh told WBALTV.
BCFD units attended the scene in the Patapsco River by land and water and found the 751-ft long bulk carrier W Sapphire "showing signs of damage consistent with a fire and explosion."
None of the 23 crew onboard the ship was injured and all have been accounted for.
The ship itself remained afloat during the explosion and, with the help of tug boats, will be brought to a designated anchor area.
An investigation has been launched by the Coast Guard, which says the ship was outbound when the explosion took place.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed last year after a container ship lost power and slammed into it, killing six people.
Demolition of the giant bridge is still taking place and its replacement is not expected to open until 2028.
The six victims were all construction workers filling potholes when the bridge collapsed beneath them. The city’s port was closed for six months in the wake of the accident.
