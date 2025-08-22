Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

OnlyFans founder Leonid Radvinsky was paid over $700 million in dividends in 2024 amid plans for the online platform to be sold.

The payout to the Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, 43, was disclosed Friday in financial filings for the year ended November 30 by Fenix International Ltd., a London-based company in charge of running the brand.

OnlyFans allows content creators to offer X-rated subscription material directly to fans, a feature that is restricted on other social media platforms.

As of November 30, 2024, the company had a cash balance of $808 million.

The group employs just 46 people directly, reports The Financial Times.

In May, it was reported that the company was exploring a sale at a potential valuation of $8 billion, according to Reuters.

open image in gallery OnlyFans founder Leonid Radvinsky has received over $700 million in dividends ( AFP via Getty Images )

Recent filings showed that revenues had shot up by 9 per cent to $1.41 billion in 2024, compared with the previous year. It took in around $7.2 billion from subscribers over the year, and paid out $5.8 billion back to creators.

The site’s popularity shows no sign of slowing down, with the total number of creator accounts growing by 13 per cent – hitting 4.6 million.

Creators earn 80 per cent of all payments made by fans on the platform.

Audience-wise, there continues to be a growing demand for the exclusively-paid content, with 377.5 million paying to access photo and video material globally.

The company is headquartered and pays tax in the UK, but takes the majority of its profits from U.S. sales.

open image in gallery The payout to the Ukrainian-American founder Leonid Radvinsky, 43, was disclosed Friday in financial filings for the year ended November 30 ( LinkedIn/leoradvinsky )

According to OnlyFans, “significant growth and profitability” was owed to the increase in platform users and higher earnings for existing creators.

Chief executive Keily Blair, who formerly worked as a privacy lawyer, told the FT that OnlyFans had “expanded in new verticals, demonstrating the strength and potential of the platform across a wide range of genres” in the year.

Initially founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely, it was then sold to Radvinsky, a previous owner of adult websites, for an undisclosed sum in 2018.

The site made headlines with the controversy surrounding sexfluencer Bonnie Blue, after she was blacklisted from the content site after touting and posting extreme sex challenges.

Several notorious figures have openly revealed that they post content on the site, including Pro tennis player Sachia Vickery, who is simultaneously competing in the U.S. Open qualifiers while she generates cash on OnlyFans.

The site draws both favorability and condemnation, with some branding it exploitative, while others praise it as a lucrative resource for generating a modern-day income.

OnlyFans is strictly an over-18 website, utilizing facial scanning and other tools to vet its users.

The Independent contacted OnlyFans for comment.