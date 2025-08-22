OnlyFans owner paid £522 million in dividends as user numbers soar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The owner of OnlyFans was paid £522 million in dividends last year as the streaming site best known for hosting adult content saw user numbers jump by almost a quarter.

It comes as the UK-based business prepares for a potential multibillion pound sale later this year.

Freshly-filed Companies House accounts showed that revenues grew by 9% to 1.41 billion dollars (£1.05 billion) in 2024, compared with the previous year.

It took in around 7.2 billion dollars (£5.4 billion) from subscribers over the year, and paid out 5.8 billion dollars (£4.3 billion) of these back to creators.

OnlyFans reported that the total number of creator accounts producing content for the site grew by 13% to 4.6 million as more people used it as an opportunity to make a living.

Meanwhile, the number of fan accounts of people paying to access content on the platform jumped by 24% to 377.5 million globally.

The company is headquartered and pays tax in the UK but makes the majority of its money in the US.

The group also reported that pre-tax profits grew by 4% to 683.6 million dollars (£509.5 million) for the year.

The stronger financial performance led to another significant cash windfall owner Ukrainian-American entrepreneur Leonid Radvinsky.

Accounts showed that OnlyFans paid out 497 million dollars (£370 million) of dividends to Mr Radvinsky’s Fenix International over the year, with a further 204 million dollars (£152 million) of dividends between December and April.

Keily Blair, chief executive of OnlyFans, said: “In 2024 OnlyFans continued to grow its revenue and global user base.

“We expanded in new verticals, demonstrating the strength and potential of the platform across a wide range of genres.

“With a number of significant brand and individual partnerships, particularly in sport, OnlyFans continued to enhance its reputation as a foundational element of the wider creator economy.”