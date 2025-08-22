Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

OnlyFans owner paid £522 million in dividends as user numbers soar

The streaming site best known for hosting adult content saw revenues and profits grow last year.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 22 August 2025 06:01 EDT
Ofcom had sought details from Fenix on what age check measures it had in place on OnlyFans (Rokas Tenys/Alamy/PA)
Ofcom had sought details from Fenix on what age check measures it had in place on OnlyFans (Rokas Tenys/Alamy/PA)

The owner of OnlyFans was paid £522 million in dividends last year as the streaming site best known for hosting adult content saw user numbers jump by almost a quarter.

It comes as the UK-based business prepares for a potential multibillion pound sale later this year.

Freshly-filed Companies House accounts showed that revenues grew by 9% to 1.41 billion dollars (£1.05 billion) in 2024, compared with the previous year.

It took in around 7.2 billion dollars (£5.4 billion) from subscribers over the year, and paid out 5.8 billion dollars (£4.3 billion) of these back to creators.

OnlyFans reported that the total number of creator accounts producing content for the site grew by 13% to 4.6 million as more people used it as an opportunity to make a living.

Meanwhile, the number of fan accounts of people paying to access content on the platform jumped by 24% to 377.5 million globally.

The company is headquartered and pays tax in the UK but makes the majority of its money in the US.

The group also reported that pre-tax profits grew by 4% to 683.6 million dollars (£509.5 million) for the year.

The stronger financial performance led to another significant cash windfall owner Ukrainian-American entrepreneur Leonid Radvinsky.

Accounts showed that OnlyFans paid out 497 million dollars (£370 million) of dividends to Mr Radvinsky’s Fenix International over the year, with a further 204 million dollars (£152 million) of dividends between December and April.

Keily Blair, chief executive of OnlyFans, said: “In 2024 OnlyFans continued to grow its revenue and global user base.

“We expanded in new verticals, demonstrating the strength and potential of the platform across a wide range of genres.

“With a number of significant brand and individual partnerships, particularly in sport, OnlyFans continued to enhance its reputation as a foundational element of the wider creator economy.”

