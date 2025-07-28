Empowered or degraded? The truth about Bonnie Blue – and what happens behind the scenes

You may not know her by name, but chances are, you know of her. Bonnie Blue – real name Tia Billinger – is less a person now than a provocation, a social Rorschach test who incites fascination and fury – often both at once. In just a few years, the 26-year-old has gone from anonymity to infamy, propelled by controversial sex stunts and built on a mix of sexual provocation, circus, and a talent for turning the internet’s thirst for outrage into cash.

In a new Channel 4 documentary, she doesn’t just double down on the spectacle – she insists it’s a public service. But beneath the latexed slogans and TikTok bravado lies something far more complex.

It’s rare to find someone who doesn’t have a strong opinion about Bonnie, though seldom does anyone agree. Depending on who you ask she’s either a dangerous role model or a genius businesswoman; empowered or deeply traumatised and degraded. Frequently she’s held up as the poster-child of bad feminism, as someone who has confused objectification, over-sexualisation and regression of women with our hard-won rights. Her own self-proclamation is that she’s “basically a community worker”. With reference to her most infamous stunt – one that catapulted her notoriety into another league earlier this year; having sex with more than 1,000 men in a single day – Bonnie also compares herself to “athletes running marathons”.

She is at the apex of a very modern phenomenon – the world of sexfluencers who, in recent years, have become a mainstream presence on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The rise of subscription-based social media site OnlyFans – and TikTok’s QVC for Gen Z culture, where everything is for sale – created a boom in women selling sex on their own terms and, they argue, taking control of their online presence.

Born in May 1999 in Stapleford, which borders Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, Bonnie grew up in a middle-class family in the village of Draycott near Nottingham. After dropping out of her A-levels she began working in recruitment – but she found the humdrum life of a 9-5 job suffocating, she says. After the pandemic she her long-term partner Ollie, whom she met at 15, decided to change things – in 2022 they married and moved to Australia. It was then that, with encouragement from Ollie – from whom she’s now getting a divorce – Bonnie to start selling sex online.

With the full backing of her mother and step-father, Nicholas Elliot (she’s never known her biological father) she began working as a cam girl and, over the following years, built a business that she considers to be freedom: she has taken control over sexualising herself, she says, in a society that was going to do it anyway. Her subscriptions, beginning with OnlyFans, made her £8,000 in her first month. Together with the stunts, like her most recent, Bonnie can make her more than £2m per month.

It’s in the middle of her most recent and most divisive stunt that the Channel 4 documentary finds her. In January this year, at a venue in central London, Bonnie prepared to sleep with 1000 men in one 24-hour period – or, more specifically, 1057 as it turned out. She was frantically talked about online by both men and women; even those who expressed their disgust followed along with morbid fascination. Most had questions like, how?

It’s fair – logistically, this sort of extreme gang bang is all a bit grim. Footage shows painfully mediocre men queuing up in just their white ankle socks; each has precisely 41 seconds to penetrate Bonnie for the operation to be successfully completed. A clip shows Bonnie asking one of them outside the designated house, “What are you going to do to me in there, then?” in her broad Nottingham accent; he shuffles about, mumbling, “Err, everything.” There are no STI checks but, according to OnlyFans’ rules – where Bonnie hopes to sell the footage – everyone must provide ID and wear a condom.

In preparation, one of Bonnie’s team tells her that they’ve ordered “twenty tubes of KY Jelly, even got a numbing one I think – there’s no way you’re going to be in pain,” he says.

The so-called challenge was a record – previously porn star Lisa Sparks held it for having sex with 919 men in 2004. After all the “bonking” – a word that, is used far, far too often in Bonnie’s world – the men begin to turn up on social media boasting about their part in it all by reciting their number in line – “I was number 641”, they say – like marathon runners or prisoners upon release. We, on the other hand, we cut straight to Bonnie in Las Vegas a few days later, struck down by flu and doing a puzzle.

open image in gallery Bonnie Blue has received global attention for her latest ‘sex stunts’ ( Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox )

“She’s incredibly ordinary behind the scenes,” documentary director Victoria Silver explains of the puzzle scene. “She likes her table crafts and telly – funny documentaries, crime, watching Dexter.”

Her family were and remain fully supportive – on camera her mum makes a comment about how quickly anyone’s supposed morals would go out of the window for £2m per month – but inevitably there’s a lot of backlash that comes with it. Bonnie has been the subject of incredible levels of vitriol and hate for selling sex. After facing an onslaught of abuse and death threats on social media every day, she doesn’t go out alone anymore, though the men who take part in her stunts are rarely held under any sort of similar level of scrutiny or threat.

But when I speak to her over Zoom, Bonnie is so defensive of the men she sleeps with that it becomes jarring. “I’ve never been bothered about myself personally, but I've always hated the backlash that the people who sleep with me get,” she says, “the people who spend time queuing for me.”

It’s one of the reasons she wanted to do this documentary in the first place. “I was like, I’d love to paint them in a different light. I wish I could show that they’re not disgusting, they’re not vile, they’re not weird, they’re normal, nice men.” She is helping the fight against male loneliness, she says.

Yet, when it comes to women – who, Bonnie says, she receives the majority of hate from – it’s quite a different story. It takes less than a minute for Bonnie to bring up her fractious relationship with other women, whom she deems “poorly educated” people who “want to see her cry”.

open image in gallery The social media star is making around £2m a month ( Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox )

Three times she repeats misogynistic tropes “it’s not my fault” that “lazy wives”, who have “had children, or they’re busy … or they just want money” find their husbands cheat with her. Women are offended, she says, and “take it personally” because she’s hitting a raw truth.

I’m increasingly convinced that I’ve met the final boss of rage bait. I hardly expected that our chat would see her confess, as many people aggressively project onto her, that she really is harbouring “deep-seated trauma”, or whatever other narrative might make her actions more palatable or understandable to some. I knew that she would tell me she likes doing what she does.

Just as she appears to churn out go-to lines in the documentary – “I want to get my insides rearranged,” she says, flatly; “I just love to pleasure men” – her tone, especially when it comes to defending men, and especially when it comes to baiting women, feels like thinly prepared marketing, or the work of an AI girlfriend-bot.

Some of it is quite simply very crass, like showing off about a time that she was “f***ing herself” on camera while her family waited in the next room, but as the conversation turns to responsibility, it gets more alarming.

Much of the criticism of Bonnie centres around relatively clear issues: her recruitment of “barely legal” teenagers on university campus’ and seeking out virgins to sleep with has been deemed exploitative; her latest (now not happening) concept, the “Bonnie Blue Petting Zoo”, wherein she would be positioned publicly in a glass box to engage with “potentially thousands of men” was called out as “rape culture in a display case”, with her fellow sex worker Annie Knight deeming it morally unconscionable.

The health implications – both psychological and physical – of extreme porn stunts like Bonnie’s have also been increasingly called into question, as has her normalisation of them.

Bonnie rightly says that she cannot be held solely responsible for the moral conscience of the porn and sex industry. It’s clear that everything she does is with full consent, which she is very vocal about and, as Silver says, she “never looks under any duress or zoned out or whatever”.

But her attitude to teens and rough sex is uncomfortable: “... I love making content with people that are new to sex – virgins, 18-year-olds – because I’m allowing them to experience a woman’s body and try out things they’ve seen online,” she tells me. “Because it's one thing watching porn online where someone's been choked and slapped and then actually doing it in person and making sure you're not hurting that girl, woman, whatever.”

It speaks to a wider, evermore entrenched culture of violence in porn and sex. Sexism expert Laura Bates earlier this year warned that we’re in the middle of a “national emergency” in terms of sexual violence in schools, with around one rape per day in school terms being reported among young people.

open image in gallery Blue says she’s ‘helping the fight against male loneliness’ ( Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox )

The rise of AI deepfakes, increasingly legitimised and normalised misogyny is strengthening the dangerous ideology of influencers like Andrew Tate, who many are fuelling the burgeoning toxic masculinity crisis. Bonnie is a fan and he has called her “the end result of feminism”.

Things get very tense when I bring Tate up. If Bonnie sounded a bit bot-like talking about men and sex earlier, it’s here she sounds as if she is malfunctioning. When I question whether she is concerned about the wider effects of publicly supporting a self-proclaimed misogynist and accused rapist (he denies all charges), who boasts about beating up women, she says that women should “learn to stick up for themselves”, something she learned from her “brilliant upbringing”.

“I get that people get hurt, which is terrible, and they’ve not put themselves in that situation, not all the time. But I think women will happily sit there and blame everyone else, whereas a lot of the time, if they just looked in the mirror and realised they're responsible for their sh*t lives.”

The level of victim-blaming and phrasing (at one point she uses a tired analogy of women complaining about being robbed who had “a fancy watch on”) feels at odds with the vibrant twentysomething taking control of her sexuality as she claims to be.

Is it more bait from the Bonnie Blue marketing machine that I’m falling for? Potentially. Either way, it’s worrying, because the key thing is that this is all now very mainstream.

It’s bizarre to see relatively recent clips of Bonnie Blue appearing on ITV’s This Morning where a ribbon banner at the bottom of the screen asks if she is a “content creator or dangerous predator”, but what it makes is that this world is very much a part of our lives – particularly young people’s lives – whether we like it or not.

The Channel 4 documentary doesn’t offer neat resolutions or moral clarity – because there is none. Instead, it presents the messy contradictions of a woman who has weaponised her sexuality for influence, profit and notoriety in a world that already commodifies women by default.

It is poignant that this documentary comes out less than a week after national crime figures show violence against women and girls has increased across all categories. As the government and policing leaders describe VAWG as a national emergency and call for whole-system reforms, involving health and education, the credits on this documentary will roll and the dissonance lingers. Is Bonnie in control, or merely playing the only game that guarantees attention?

Either way, the world is watching – and Bonnie knows it.

Channel 4’s one-off documentary ‘1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story’ is scheduled to air on Tuesday, 29 July at 10 pm in the UK