Tennis star Sachia Vickery defends having OnlyFans account: ‘Easiest money I’ve ever made’

Pro tennis player Sachia Vickery is drawing major attention both on the court and off as she competes in the U.S. Open 2025 qualifiers while defending her career on OnlyFans.

During an Instagram Q&A amid her qualifier run in New York City, the 30-year-old Florida native, who is ranked No. 559, wrote, “I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me,” calling OnlyFans “the easiest money I’ve ever made.”

Vickery said she also has a newfound respect for fellow creators on the platform.

“I will never talk s*** about girls on OnlyFans ever again for the rest of my life,” she added, citing how overwhelmed she was by the revenue she made in just her first two days on the platform.

A representative for Vickery clarified to People that her OnlyFans content remains suggestive rather than explicit. They stressed there is “no full nudity or sexual acts performed” on her page, asserting that reports elsewhere misrepresented her content.

open image in gallery Vickery said the platform provided her with “the easiest money I’ve ever made” ( Instagram/@sachiavick )

They also noted that Vickery "was off 6 months due to a major injury and in that time is OnlyFans was pursued, tennis was not stopped to go into OnlyFans."

The Independent has contacted Vickery’s representative for comment.

Also on her Instagram Stories, Vickery revealed her new dating policy, which includes a mandatory $1,000 pre-date deposit.

"I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men...I now require a pre-date deposit send me 1,000 and we can make it happen my cashapp is $Sachiavick," she said, according to The Daily Mail

Hours later, Vickery shared a screenshot of a $1,000 CashApp credit labeled “go out on a date.”

open image in gallery Vickery is currently competing for a place in the 2025 U.S. Open ( Getty Images )

"Y'all thought I was joking," Vickery wrote over the screenshot, per the outlet. "1k pre date deposit is now my requirement I no longer date for free due to male behavior think if it as a future investment like this gentlemen."

Vickery’s male counterparts, Alexandre Müller and Nick Kyrgios, also post content on OnlyFans.

Vickery’s next match in the U.S. Open qualifiers is Thursday at 11 a.m. against German Ella Seidel.