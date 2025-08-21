Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Tennis star Sachia Vickery defends having OnlyFans account: ‘Easiest money I’ve ever made’

The tennis star called OnlyFans “the easiest money I’ve ever made”

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Thursday 21 August 2025 09:56 EDT
Comments
Sachia Vickery, 30, posts suggestive, not explicit content on OnlyFans, her representative told People
Sachia Vickery, 30, posts suggestive, not explicit content on OnlyFans, her representative told People (Getty Images)

Pro tennis player Sachia Vickery is drawing major attention both on the court and off as she competes in the U.S. Open 2025 qualifiers while defending her career on OnlyFans.

During an Instagram Q&A amid her qualifier run in New York City, the 30-year-old Florida native, who is ranked No. 559, wrote, “I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me,” calling OnlyFans “the easiest money I’ve ever made.”

Vickery said she also has a newfound respect for fellow creators on the platform.

“I will never talk s*** about girls on OnlyFans ever again for the rest of my life,” she added, citing how overwhelmed she was by the revenue she made in just her first two days on the platform.

A representative for Vickery clarified to People that her OnlyFans content remains suggestive rather than explicit. They stressed there is “no full nudity or sexual acts performed” on her page, asserting that reports elsewhere misrepresented her content.

Vickery said the platform provided her with “the easiest money I’ve ever made”
Vickery said the platform provided her with “the easiest money I’ve ever made” (Instagram/@sachiavick)
Recommended

They also noted that Vickery "was off 6 months due to a major injury and in that time is OnlyFans was pursued, tennis was not stopped to go into OnlyFans."

The Independent has contacted Vickery’s representative for comment.

Also on her Instagram Stories, Vickery revealed her new dating policy, which includes a mandatory $1,000 pre-date deposit.

"I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men...I now require a pre-date deposit send me 1,000 and we can make it happen my cashapp is $Sachiavick," she said, according to The Daily Mail

Hours later, Vickery shared a screenshot of a $1,000 CashApp credit labeled “go out on a date.”

Vickery is currently competing for a place in the 2025 U.S. Open
Vickery is currently competing for a place in the 2025 U.S. Open (Getty Images)

"Y'all thought I was joking," Vickery wrote over the screenshot, per the outlet. "1k pre date deposit is now my requirement I no longer date for free due to male behavior think if it as a future investment like this gentlemen."

Vickery’s male counterparts, Alexandre Müller and Nick Kyrgios, also post content on OnlyFans.

Vickery’s next match in the U.S. Open qualifiers is Thursday at 11 a.m. against German Ella Seidel.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in