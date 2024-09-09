New Jersey schools closed over social media threats in wake of Georgia mass shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A dozen schools in New Jersey were closed on Monday after a threat was posted online, days after a deadly mass shooting at a Georgia high school.

Woodbury City Public Schools and Deptford Township School District in Gloucester County announced on Sunday that they would cancel classes on Monday after an anonymous threat was made against five schools in two different counties.

Thomas E. Bowe Middle School, in the neighboring Glassboro Public School District, announced it would increase police presence following the threats. Haddon Heights School District in Camden County said the same.

At least three juveniles - one from Woodbury, one from Glassboro and another from Harrison - were arrested and charged in connection with the threat, according to the Woodbury City Police Department.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

“While the threat was not deemed credible, we prioritized the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families throughout the process,” Andrew Bell, superintendent of Woodbury City Public Schools, said in a letter.

The Woodbury City Police Department said on Monday afternoon that “all investigative leads, have not led to any of the documented threats having any credibility”.

The schools closed on Monday were expected to reopen on Tuesday.

The Independent has asked New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s office for comment.

The incident comes on the heels of a devastating school shooting in Georgia.

Two students and two teachers were killed and nine others injured at Apalachee High School last Wednesday. A preliminary investigation from law enforcement agents revealed that police had interviewed the suspected shooter, Colt Gray, and his father, Colin Gray, due to accusations that he made threats against the school online.

The Georgia school shooting has resurfaced concerns about those who make online threats, even in a joking manner, and reminded people to report all threats to law enforcement officials.