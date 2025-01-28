India’s Modi set to be one of first world leaders to visit Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is set to be one of the first foreign leaders to visit new American president Donald Trump.

The two leaders had a phone call on Monday where they underscored their commitment to a “mutually beneficial and trusted partnership”, with Mr Trump stressing the importance of India buying more American security equipment.

In what the White House called a "productive call", the leaders exchanged thoughts on expanding their cooperation on a slew of global issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

They also spoke about the issue of immigration and moving towards a fair bilateral trade relationship. The US is India’s largest trading partner and India enjoyed a surplus of $32bn on their shared trade of around $118bn in 2023-24.

Mr Trump later told reporters that Mr Modi could visit the US sometime in February. “I had a long talk with him this morning. He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“Delighted to speak with my dear friend president Donald Trump,” the Indian prime minister posted on X. “We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity and security.”

Mr Trump had warm relations with Mr Modi during his first term as US president, but called India a "very big abuser" on trade during his election campaign and vowed to impose tariffs on global imports to correct their perceived imbalance.

Mr Trump has also threatened the Brics bloc, of which India is a founding member, with steep tariffs if they move to create a new currency rivalling the dollar.

In Monday’s phone call, the new president "emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving towards a fair bilateral trading relationship," the White House said in a statement.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Narendra Modi talk as they arrive for a joint news conference ( Reuters )

India, seen as a strategic partner for the US in countering the rise of China, said Mr Modi and Mr Trump discussed technology, trade, investment, energy and defence, and "agreed to remain in touch and meet soon at an early mutually convenient date”.

The White House said the two leaders reiterated their commitment to the Quad grouping that brings together the US and India with Australia and Japan.

India is set to host the Quad leaders later this year.

Tanvi Madan, an India expert at the Brookings Institution in Washington, told Reuters: “Trade and immigration issues are clearly on the Trump administration’s agenda when it comes to India.

“Its impact will depend in part on India’s response to Trump’s asks, but also how the broader debate on those issues plays out in Washington."

Ms Madan said India would be hoping for a change in Washington’s posture towards its close ties with Russia, but for the time being would have to contend with US sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine war.

open image in gallery File. Narendra Modi and Donald Trump shake hands as they speak during a bilateral meeting in Biarritz, France ( AFP via Getty )

Mr Trump told reporters Mr Modi "will do what’s right" when it comes to taking back Indian migrants who are in the US illegally.

In a meeting with India’s foreign minister last week, Mr Trump’s secretary of state Marco Rubio emphasised a desire to "address concerns related to irregular migration”.

Mr Trump has pledged to crack down on illegal immigration and Bloomberg News reported last week that India and the US have identified some 18,000 Indian migrants who are in the US illegally.

Mr Trump has said he is open to legal migration of skilled workers and India is known for its massive pool of IT professionals who account for the bulk of the skilled worker H-1B visas issued by the US.

“We want Indian talent and Indian skills to have the maximum opportunity at the global level,” foreign minister S Jaishankar said after attending Mr Trump’s inauguration this month.

“At the same time, we’re also very firmly opposed to illegal mobility and illegal migration. So, with every country, and the US is no exception, we have always taken the view that if any of our citizens are here illegally, and if we are sure that they are our citizens, we have always been open to their legitimate return to India.”

The US readouts this week and last made no mention of Washington’s accusations of Indian involvement in a foiled murder plot against a Sikh separatist in the US, an awkward factor in relations in the latter part of Joe Biden’s administration.

Additional reporting by agencies