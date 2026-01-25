Minneapolis shooting latest: Victim Alex Pretti’s family condemn ‘sickening lies’ of Trump administration
Trump has accused state officials of preventing local police from protecting ICE officers in Minnesota
The family of a man shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis Saturday have denounced the “sickening lies” of the Trump administration as state officials remain at odds with federal officials about the investigation into his death.
Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, became the second fatal shooting of a Minneapolis protester in less than three weeks, after a federal agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, 37, earlier this month.
Federal officials accused Pretti of attempting to assassinate officers with a pistol, while publicly available video doesn’t show Pretti pointing or drawing any weapon and threatening officers.
His family said: “The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting.
"Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs.”
State officials have accused federal agents of obstructing their access as they sought to investigate the crime scene.
Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara said Pretti was a “lawful gun owner” with a permit.
Governor Tim Walz has said that the state must be allowed to have control over the investigation into Mr Pretti’s death.
“Minnesota’s justice system will have the last word on this.”
Republican senator calls for 'full joint federal and state investigation' into Pretti shooting
U.S. senator Bill Cassidy, Republican senator for Louisiana, has responded to news of a shooting in Minneapolis by calling for a full investigation into the incident.
“The events in Minneapolis are incredibly disturbing. The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake. There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth.”
Trump blames Democrats for Minneapolis unrest
The president weighed in on social media by lashing out at Minnesota governor Tim Walz and the Minneapolis mayor.
“This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers?
“The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!”
He added: “Where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota? We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy.
“We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW. Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery. Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud.
“The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America.
“LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”
'Minnesota's justice system will have the last word', says Governor Walz
Minnesota governor Tim Walz has called for the “federal occupation” of his state to end and called on Minnesota’s justice system to be allowed to prevail over the investigation into Alex Pretti’s shooting.
“It’s a campaign over organized brutality against the people of our state,” he said. “And today that campaign claimed another life.”
“Minnesota’s justice system will have the last word on this.”
The family of Alex Pretti denounce 'sickening lies' of Trump administration
The family of Alex Pretti have released a statement expressing their anger about the death of the ICU nurse, according to Sky News.
"We are heartbroken but also very angry,” the statement opens. "Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital.
"Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact.
"I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However, his last thought and act was to protect a woman.
"The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting.
"Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs.
"He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper-sprayed.
"Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you."
Watch: Unrest in Minneapolis after another shooting by federal officers
Who was Alex Pretti?
Family members identified the man who was killed as Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse who protested president Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in his city.
After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and protesters clashed with federal officers, who wielded batons and deployed flash bangs.
Pretti attended the University of Minnesota and was listed on LinkedIn as a “junior scientist” at the University of Minnesota Medical School starting in 2012.
He was issued a state license to be a registered nurse in 2021, and it remains active through March 2026. He reportedly graduated from Green Bay Preble High School in 2006.
His father Michael Pretti said in a statement: “He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset.
“He thought it was terrible, you know, kidnapping children, just grabbing people off the street. He cared about those people, and he knew it was wrong, so he did participate in protests.”
How the shooting unfolded
Video footage from several bystanders shows a man later identified as Alex Pretti filming federal officers with his phone Saturday morning alongside other protesters and observers.
In one video, Pretti can be seen in the middle of the street waving for cars to pass. An officer is seen shoving a person wearing a brown jacket, green skirt and black tights and carrying a water bottle. That person reaches out for a man believed to be Pretti and the two embrace.
That same officer then shoves him in his chest and the pair both fall back.
At least seven more officers surround him. One is on Pretti’s back and another appears to strike a blow to his chest while holding a canister. Several officers try to bring his arms behind him. The officer holding the canister then strikes the man near his head several times.
An officer is seen unholstering his gun, and another officer appears to be holding a pistol as he runs from the clash.
A shot then rings out while officers are still struggling with Pretti, who collapses.
It’s unclear which officer fired. The officers back off after the first shot, and at least nine other shots are heard as Pretti lies motionless on the street.
A woman filming from the sidewalk in front of the agents screams out in horror and yells “what the f*** did you just do?” A voice in footage filmed from behind a storefront window on the other side of the street can be heard saying, “Not again. Are you f***ing kidding me? That guy’s dead.”
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the state’s chief investigative agency, said it was not allowed access to the scene.
Protester shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis was an ‘American citizen’ and licensed gun owner, city officials say
A 37-year-old man is dead after federal agents opened fire on the streets of Minneapolis on Saturday morning, the third shooting by agents that’s taken place this month during the Trump administration’s ongoing Minnesota crackdown.
The victim has been identified by his family as Alex Pretti, a resident of South Minneapolis and an intensive-care nurse.
Federal officials have offered an account of the shooting as an attempted mass attack on law enforcement, though so far little public evidence supports their claims.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, the shooting took place around 9am as agents were conducting a “targeted operation” against an “illegal alien wanted for violent assault.”
Man shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis was an ‘American citizen’
Senior White House official calls ICU nurse shot dead in Minneapolis as a 'would-be assassin'
Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff and the mastermind behind Trump’s immigration strategy, has accused the ICU nurse shot dead in the Minneapolis shooting as an “assassin”.
The senior Trump administration official said Pretti was a “would-be assassin” who “tried to murder federal law enforcement,” but did not provide any evidence to back up the claim.
The man was identified by his family as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a US citizen and an intensive care unit nurse.
The surge is Homeland Security’s largest immigration enforcement operation yet, with officers facing allegations of unlawfully targeting immigrants and citizens alike and facing off against protesters in violent clashes.
ICU nurse with no criminal record who ‘cared deeply for people’: What we know about Alex Pretti, victim of DHS shooting
Federal immigration officers have shot and killed another American citizen in Minneapolis, just 17 days after they fatally shot Renee Good.
The victim of the shooting was identified as Alex Pretti, 37. He was near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Saturday morning, filming DHS agents during an operation.
Open-sourced capturing the incident shows Pretti moving to assist a pair of individuals on the sidewalk near the agents, who then began pepper-spraying the group.
The victim is tackled by a group of at least five agents and dragged to the ground. The footage shows the Border Patrol agents struggling with Pretti on the ground and striking him when a gunshot is heard. A moment later, an agent fires multiple shots while Pretti is down on the pavement.
Ten shots were fired within five seconds.
What we know about Alex Pretti, victim of DHS shooting
