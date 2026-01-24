Timberwolves-Warriors game canceled after fatal shooting by Border Patrol in Minneapolis
The cancelation comes after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a 37-year-old man during large scale immigration enforcement operations in the city
The NBA has postponed a Warriors-Timberwolves game “to prioritize the safety and security” of the community after Border Patrol shot and killed a man in Minneapolis Saturday.
The game at Target Center has been rescheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m., the NBA said in a statement.
The cancelation comes after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a 37-year-old man during large scale immigration enforcement operations in the city.
The Department of Homeland Security shared a photo of a gun they say the victim had on him when he allegedly approached agents and “violently resisted” arrest.
Trump officials say the border agent fired “defensive shots.”
The fatal shooting, just two weeks after Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, has sparked violent clashes between a crowd and federal agents at the shooting site.
Gov. Tim Walz urged protesters to remain peaceful and insisted a full investigation into the shooting will be conducted.
President Donald Trump echoed claims that the shooting was in self-defense, writing on Truth Social, “This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off?”
He then launched into a rant about about Minneapolis Rep. Ilhan Omar.
“Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong!” Trump wrote. “This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery. Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud. The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! ... LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB!”
Bystander video of the shooting showed multiple federal agents struggling with a man on the ground before a gunshot is heard.
Family identified the victim as Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse.
At a press briefing, Minneapolis Chief of Police Brian O’Hara said Pretti was a “lawful gun owner” with a permit to carry the weapon.
