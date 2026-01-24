Minneapolis shooting video emerges after Border Patrol shot dead ‘armed man’
- Bystander video of a shooting in Minneapolis has emerged after Border Patrol shot and killed a man Saturday.
- The Department of Homeland Security claims the man, a 37-year-old resident of Minnesota, approached agents with a 9 mm gun and “violently resisted” arrest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Speaking to reporters Saturday morning, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said, “I just saw a video of more than six masked agents pummeling one of our constituents and shooting him to death. How many more residents? How many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?”
- DHS released a photo of the gun they say was found on the victim and wrote in a statement, “The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”
- Minneapolis’ police chief urged calm after violent clashes broke out at the shooting site, with federal officers teargassing demonstrators as they set dumpsters on fire and pushed toward law enforcement.