Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal agents were involved in another shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday morning, Gov. Tim Walz has confirmed.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz said in a tweet.

CBS News reports, citing Department of Homeland Security sources, that the wounded man opened fire on the agents involved.

Officials in the city had earlier alluded to the social media report around the incident.

“We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave,” officials wrote on X. “We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area.”

open image in gallery A crowd gathered at the scene of the shooting shortly after reports first emerged ( Getty )

Video seen by The Independent shows a group of agents wrestling with a man on a city street before at least ten shots are fired. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this point.

The Minnesota Star-Tribune reports that the man was shot in the chest and has been rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin tweeted that a Department of Homeland Security source said that the suspect was armed. Melguin then posted a picture of a handgun in a car seat that allegedly belonged to the wounded man.

open image in gallery “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a tweet ( Reuters )

It’s estimated that more than 2,000 federal agents are scouring the streets of Minneapolis-St. Paul, for immigrants to detain, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reports more than 3,000 arrests since early December, residents have organized to monitor, disrupt, and protest the crackdown in the streets.

On Friday, Police arrested about 100 clergy demonstrating against immigration enforcement at Minnesota’s largest airport, and several thousand gathered in downtown Minneapolis despite Arctic temperatures to protest the Trump administration’s crackdown.

The protests were part of a broader movement against President Donald Trump’s increased immigration enforcement across the state, with labor unions, progressive organizations and clergy urging Minnesotans to stay away from work, school and even shops. The faith leaders gathered at the airport to protest deportation flights and urge airlines to call for an end to to what the Department of Homeland Security has called its largest-ever immigration enforcement operation.

The clergy were issued misdemeanor citations of trespassing and failure to comply with a peace officer and were then released, said Jeff Lea, a Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman. They were arrested outside the main terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport because they went beyond the reach of their permit for demonstrating and disrupting airline operations, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.