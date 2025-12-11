Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Head football coach for the University of Michigan, Sherrone Moore, has been detained just hours after being fired for having an “inappropriate relationship.”

Moore, 39, was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, on Wednesday. He was later turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for an “investigation into potential charges,” the Saline Police Department said in a statement to ESPN.

It’s unclear what the investigation is in relation to.

Earlier Wednesday, Moore was fired after a University of Michigan probe found “credible evidence” that the coach “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the school said in a statement shared by multiple outlets.

open image in gallery Head football coach for the University of Michigan, Sherrone Moore, has been detained just hours after being fired for having an 'inappropriate relationship’ ( Michael Reaves/Getty Images )

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” the University of Michigan said.

The Independent has reached out to the Pittsfield Township Police Department and the University of Michigan for comment.

This was just Moore’s second season as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. He was given the title in January 2024 after six years as a member of the offensive staff.

Moore has a wife, whom he has been married to since 2015, and three daughters.

open image in gallery This was just Moore’s second season as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines ( Michael Reaves/Getty Images )

Associate coach Biff Poggi has been named as Michigan’s interim head football coach.

The Michigan Wolverines finished the regular season at 9-3 and have a game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of sports and pop culture media company Barstool Sports, commended the University of Michigan’s decision to fire Moore.

“On a serious note there have been a lot of schools over the years who have looked the other way with scandals. I’d just like to say I’m proud that Michigan refused to do the same,” Portnoy wrote on X Wednesday.

“Sherrone broke the moral code and it cost him his job. It’s a hard lesson but it’s the Michigan Man Way. Leaders and best for a reason. Proud to be a Michigan Wolverine tonight.”

This is a developing story...