Michigan head football coach detained hours after firing for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with staff member
Sherrone Moore, 39, was the head football coach for the University of Michigan before the school says it found ‘credible evidence’ of an ‘inappropriate relationship’
Head football coach for the University of Michigan, Sherrone Moore, has been detained just hours after being fired for having an “inappropriate relationship.”
Moore, 39, was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, on Wednesday. He was later turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for an “investigation into potential charges,” the Saline Police Department said in a statement to ESPN.
It’s unclear what the investigation is in relation to.
Earlier Wednesday, Moore was fired after a University of Michigan probe found “credible evidence” that the coach “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the school said in a statement shared by multiple outlets.
“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” the University of Michigan said.
The Independent has reached out to the Pittsfield Township Police Department and the University of Michigan for comment.
This was just Moore’s second season as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. He was given the title in January 2024 after six years as a member of the offensive staff.
Moore has a wife, whom he has been married to since 2015, and three daughters.
Associate coach Biff Poggi has been named as Michigan’s interim head football coach.
The Michigan Wolverines finished the regular season at 9-3 and have a game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31.
Dave Portnoy, the founder of sports and pop culture media company Barstool Sports, commended the University of Michigan’s decision to fire Moore.
“On a serious note there have been a lot of schools over the years who have looked the other way with scandals. I’d just like to say I’m proud that Michigan refused to do the same,” Portnoy wrote on X Wednesday.
“Sherrone broke the moral code and it cost him his job. It’s a hard lesson but it’s the Michigan Man Way. Leaders and best for a reason. Proud to be a Michigan Wolverine tonight.”
This is a developing story...
