Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 20-year-old student allegedly made antisemitic remarks and threw coins at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy as he was filming a pizza review video in Mississippi.

During the review, which was recorded on Friday, a young man can be heard saying “F*** the Jews” from nearby as Portnoy speaks into the camera.

A crowd around the media mogul responded angrily to the attacks, while Portnoy himself casually called out to the man to come on camera.

As members of the public apologized to the commentator, Portnoy responded, “That’s alright. There’s a**holes everywhere you go.”

Police in Starkville, home of Mississippi State University, arrested Patrick McClintock, 20, on Monday morning over the incident on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.

open image in gallery Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy faced antisemitic abuse over the weekend while he was filming a pizza review in Mississippi ( Club Shay Shay/ YouTube )

“Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community,” the Starkville Police Department told the Reflector student newspaper. “Offensive words alone are protected, but when behavior disrupts a public event or risks violence, the Starkville Police Department will take steps to help maintain safety and security.”

McClintock, who was released on a $2,500 bond, withdrew from MSU on Monday afternoon, a university spokesperson told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger newspaper.

The Independent has contacted McClintock for comment.

open image in gallery Patrick McClintock, 20, was arrested Monday on charges of disturbing the peac ( Starkville Police Department )

When the full video of the review was posted on Monday, Portnoy elaborated on his reaction to the incident.

“I don’t want sympathy or apologies,” he said. “I want outrage and I had it. And that actually makes me feel pretty f***ng good that people were like, ‘This is f***ing crazy.’”

In an interview about the incident on CBS Sunday Morning, Portnoy said he’s personally seen a spike in antisemitism, with attacks against him “every day now.”

open image in gallery Portnoy, who says he faces regular antisemitic abuse, offered earlier this year to send a pair of customers accused of harassment to the former Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp for an educational tour ( Getty Images for The Cantor Fitz )

"For me, being a Jewish person, like, you got to step up," he said. "You're kind of someone people look up to in the Jewish community. You have to be, like, 'All right, this is not normal ha-ha with the guys. People are coming up with real hate.'"

Earlier this year, Portnoy offered to send customers accused of antisemitic actions at a Barstool-branded pub in Philadelphia on an educational tour of Auschwitz, the former Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

open image in gallery Hate crimes nearly matched their record high last year, with Jews the second-most targeted group in the US

Last year, hate crimes were just shy of their 2023 record, according to FBI data. Jewish Americans were the second-most targeted group after Black Americans, despite making up less than two percent of the U.S. population.