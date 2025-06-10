Dave Portnoy says it took him years to make his first $1m – but now money just comes to him: ‘Once you get it, it’s easy to get a lot more’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has revealed it took years to make his first million dollars – but now that he has money it comes in droves.

"Once you get it its a lot easier to get a lot more," Portnoy told Shannon Sharpe during a recent podcast.

Portnoy discussed a host of issues including sports stars, podcasts and his money making plans. He is the founder of the hit Barstool Sports and podcast network that has become popular particularly among young men. Portnoy has also drawn his fair share of controversies, having been accused of misogynistic comments and his support of Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

However, Portnoy has bashed the president recently for some of his moves including the so-called Liberation Day tariffs, which he said caused him to lose around $7 million in stock and cryptocurrency.

During the podcast with Sharpe, Portnoy discussed his money making efforts and said it took 10 years to make his first million dollars. After that, he said, it’s become a lot easier.

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, says that after taking years to make his first $1 million, money now comes to him easily ( Club Shay Shay/ YouTube )

"It took so long for us to turn the corner and make money but once it gets going it goes," Portnoy told the former NFL star.

“[Now] if you're like ‘Hey Dave you got to go make an extra 5 million in the next week,’ I could.”

Portnoy told Sharpe about how the money becomes easier once over the "hump" and the interest grows. He recalled spending hours talking about how his money was making more in interest than he had earned in the past. That is when Sharpe noted that true wealth is money earning interest without the owner having to do anything.

"I couldn't believe it, I was making money not doing anything,” Portnoy agreed.

Portnoy sold Barstool Sports to Penn Entertainment for about $500 million in 2023 only to buy it back for $1 a few months later,

During the interview, the man know as “Barstool presidente” also discussed his betting habits – including his recent $1 million wager on the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl, using the money back in six hours by investing in TrumpCoin, the president’s Cryptocurrency.

“I’m a gambling man, I like to bet,” he said, adding that his enormous NFL bet had been a “free roll.”