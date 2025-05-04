Dave Portnoy sending students to Auschwitz for ‘learning experience’ after antisemitic sign held up at his Philadelphia bar
The Barstool president said he would be paying for the trip following the ‘hideous incident’
Dave Portnoy says he is sending two college students who held up an antisemitic sign in his Philadelphia bar to the Auschwitz concentration camp so they can learn from their behavior.
The Barstool president said he would be paying for the trip, to turn the “hideous” incident into a learning experience, admitting it was “cliche and very unlike me.”
In an angry three-minute video posted on X on Sunday, Portnoy explained how he had learned of the incident while getting ready for the Met Gala on Monday.
When patrons order bottle service at Barstool Sansom Street, signs are typically shown and displayed, he said, with some customers having chosen to show a sign reading “F*** the Jews.”
Portnoy, who is Jewish, said he was “hunting down waitresses, the table who did it,” but that the two girls responsible for serving the tables had already been fired.
He said the students involved may attend Temple University.
The businessman posted a video update shortly after, in which he said he had been in contact with all those involved in the incident and a solution had been reached, which he believed was a “fair outcome.”
“I'm sending these kids to Auschwitz,” he said. “They've agreed to go. That's of course, the Holocaust concentration camps… and they're going to do a tour of the concentration camps in Germany and hopefully learn something.
“Maybe like, their lives aren't ruined, and they think twice, and more importantly, other people see, it's not just like words you're throwing around. So to me, that's a fair outcome of this event.”
The pair would “learn a little bit about history and, hopefully, you know, get educated” he said..
“So for everyone who wants these kids' lives to be ruined. I think I think you can lay off and I think there's a fair f****** trade.”
Portnoy confirmed that the two waitresses had been fired, referring to one of them as “the dumbest human I've ever talked to.” “I don't know if she thought she was making a political statement,” he said, adding that he “kind of forced” her coworker to go along with the stunt.
