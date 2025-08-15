Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NCAA has imposed significant penalties on the University of Michigan, including fines expected to exceed $20m, and a three-game suspension for coach Sherrone Moore, following a protracted sign-stealing scandal that has overshadowed the college football programme for nearly two years.

Moore, who had already been issued a self-imposed two-game suspension by Michigan, will now also be banned from the first game of the 2026-27 season, completing his three-game total. He has also been issued a two-year show-cause order, though he will be permitted to fulfil coaching commitments.

The financial sanctions are substantial, comprising a $50,000 fine, a 10 per cent fine on the football programme’s budget, a 10 per cent fine on Michigan’s 2025-26 scholarships, and a penalty equivalent to the anticipated loss of postseason revenue for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Further restrictions include a 25 per cent reduction in official visits during the upcoming season and a 14-week prohibition on football recruiting communications throughout the probation period.

Connor Stalions, a former low-level staffer who orchestrated the scouting and sign-stealing operation, has received an eight-year show-cause order. Jim Harbaugh, the former Michigan coach, faces a 10-year show-cause order, effective from August 2028, following the conclusion of his previous four-year order. Both Stalions and Harbaugh are prohibited from engaging in all athletically related activities.

NCAA Michigan Footbal

While the NCAA does not explicitly ban sign-stealing, its rules prohibit schools from sending scouts to future opponents' games and using electronic equipment to record another team’s signals. The NCAA’s investigation, which surfaced early in the 2023 season, alleged that Moore violated rules as an assistant under Harbaugh, including accusations of deleting text messages with Stalions before their recovery. Harbaugh, who departed the Wolverines after their 2023 national championship win to coach the Los Angeles Chargers, previously served a three-game suspension in connection with the Big Ten’s investigation into the allegations.

Stalions, who did not participate in the NCAA investigation, recently claimed to have known almost every signal used by opponents in seven games over two seasons. Despite Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti’s recent suggestion that Michigan’s football programme should not face further sanctions, the NCAA has proceeded with these significant penalties.

Michigan is set to open its season on 30 August at home against New Mexico State, followed by a match against Oklahoma on 6 September.

