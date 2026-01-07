Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California man filed a negligence lawsuit against a major Las Vegas casino operator and a national railroad company, alleging their failure to secure access to active train tracks led to a severe accident that resulted in the partial amputation of both of his legs.

The complaint, filed December 26 in Clark County civil court by Ryan Pettway, claims that Boyd Gaming Corp. and Union Pacific Railroad Corp. neglected to repair a hole in a fence behind the Main Street Station hotel-casino in downtown Vegas.

According to the lawsuit, the gap in the barrier allowed Pettway to enter railroad property on December 27, 2023, where he was struck by a freight train.

The fence was intended to prevent public access to the Union Pacific tracks adjacent to the casino, according to the suit.

The filing says that after Pettway followed other people through the unrepaired opening, he was hit by a passing train, suffering traumatic injuries that led to the partial amputation of his right leg and left foot.

Ryan Pettway of California claims in a lawsuit that he was hit by a train after entering through an unrepaired opening in a fence, causing partial amputations of his right leg and left foot ( Google Maps )

The complaint says he will likely require ongoing major surgeries and long-term medical care.

The suit alleges that both defendants should have known the fence was compromised and could be used as an entry point, citing “obvious indications of homeless people and encampments on the other side” of the barrier.

It claims the companies failed to maintain and repair the property to keep it in a safe condition and to prevent hazards that contributed to the incident.

Pettway is seeking more than $75,000 in damages for past and future medical expenses, punitive damages and other losses.

A Boyd Gaming Corporation spokesperson told The Independent that it does not comment on pending litigation.

Union Pacific said it has not yet received the lawsuit and does not comment on active litigation.

“The safety of the communities in which we operate is a top priority for Union Pacific Railroad,” a company spokesperson told The Independent.

“We remind the public that for their safety and others to only use designated railroad crossings to cross railroad tracks and never walk on or near the tracks. Do not ever try to climb on or through trains and always expect a train: trains can come from either direction at any time,” the statement concluded.