McDonald’s says a federal class-action lawsuit claiming it misled millions by marketing the McRib as real pork rib “distorts the facts.”

The 45-page complaint, filed on December 23, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois by Peter Le, Charles Lynch, Dorien Baker, and Derrick Wilson, takes issue with the product’s name and presentation, notably the term “McRib” and its rib-shaped patty, which they say would lead a reasonable consumer to believe the sandwich includes real rib meat when there is none.

According to the complaint, the McRib is actually made from restructured pork, which combines cuts such as shoulder, heart, tripe, and scalded stomach, none of which qualify as rib meat.

The lawsuit asserts 16 legal claims, including fraud, breach of warranty, breach of contract, and violations of state consumer protection laws. It seeks to represent a nationwide class of consumers who purchased a McRib in the past four years, along with state-specific subclasses in California, New York, Illinois and Washington, D.C.

Introduced nationwide in 1982, the McRib has grown into one of McDonald’s most recognizable limited-time items, popping on and off menus in the U.S. and overseas. Its limited availability has only added to the hype, with devoted fans closely tracking when and where it returns.

open image in gallery The complaint states the McRib is made from restructured pork using various cuts, none of which are actual rib meat ( Getty Images )

A McDonald’s spokesperson told The Independent that the McRib uses 100 percent boneless pork with BBQ sauce, onions, and pickles, and that no hearts, tripe, or scalded stomach are included.

“This lawsuit distorts the facts and many of the claims are inaccurate. Food quality and safety are at the heart of everything we do – that’s why we’re committed to using real, quality ingredients across our entire menu,” the spokesperson said.

“Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100 percent pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S. We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them,” the statement concluded.

In 2014, McDonald’s hired former “MythBusters” host Grant Imahara to tour a processing facility and debunk rumors about the McRib, showing that the patty is made from ground pork, water, salt, dextrose, and preservatives, not plastic or organ meats.

Still, the current lawsuit argues that this popularity makes clear and accurate product descriptions especially important, since customers may be less inclined to examine ingredient details during brief promotional runs.

Plaintiffs argue that McDonald’s intentionally omitted this fact from advertising and menu materials, causing customers to pay a premium price under pretenses.

According to McRib Locator data cited in the lawsuit, the McRib costs more than many core menu items, averaging $5.63 in December 2024 and reaching as high as $7.89 at some locations, above the average price of a Big Mac during the same period.

open image in gallery Plaintiffs seek class certification for McRib buyers over the past four years, pursuing damages, restitution, and injunctive relief ( Getty Images )

The suit alleges that McDonald’s knew or should have known that the sandwich’s branding and shape would mislead consumers, and that the company failed to disclose the absence of rib meat despite having exclusive knowledge of the product’s composition.

Plaintiffs are seeking class certification for McRib buyers nationwide over the past four years and are asking for damages, restitution, and injunctive relief.

If the court certifies the class, consumers who bought the McRib during that period may be eligible to join the lawsuit.