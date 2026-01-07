Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK travel chaos as snowstorms bring flight, train and road disruption

Met Office records coldest night of winter so far as snow and ice grip Britain
  • Yellow weather warnings for ice are in effect across most of the UK, covering England, Wales, and Northern Ireland until Wednesday morning, and Scotland until midnight.
  • The Met Office has advised the public to prepare for potential travel delays and slippery pathways due to the icy conditions.
  • Storm Goretti, the first named storm of 2026, is forecast to bring heavy snow to most of the UK on Thursday and Friday.
  • The severe weather is expected to lead to further school closures and difficult travel conditions across Britain, with France anticipated to experience the most significant impact.
  • Eurostar has warned of severe delays and cancellations, while UK rail passengers are also likely to face disruption to services.
