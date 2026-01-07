KFC worker is stabbed after customers attack in dispute over gravy

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A recent fast food dispute over gravy turned violent, leaving a Las Vegas Kentucky Fried Chicken employee hospitalized with multiple stab wounds, police said.

James Carter, 48, and Gerald Carter, 32, were arrested and charged with attempted murder after the alleged December 27 incident at the KFC on Craig Road and Camino Al Norte, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department, KSNV reports.

Officers responded after reports that a customer had stabbed an employee, detaining four people at the scene and recovering a large folding knife from Gerald Carter’s pocket, authorities said.

The injured worker was taken to University Medical Center, police added.

Two men in North Las Vegas were arrested after a December 27 incident in which one allegedly stabbed a KFC employee during a gravy dispute while his uncle reportedly held the worker in a chokehold. ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted the police for comment.

According to the arrest report reviewed by KSNV, Gerald Carter became upset about the gravy he received with his order and went back to the restaurant three times, allegedly saying the employee “was calling him names and disrespecting him” before the fight.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that Carter returned to the restaurant on his final visit with his uncle, James Carter, before the situation escalated.

Police reviewed surveillance video that appeared to show both men going behind the counter, where Gerald Carter allegedly stabbed the employee multiple times while James Carter held the worker in a chokehold for several seconds, per the outlet.

Gerald Carter later told investigators that he got into a fight but claimed his knife remained in his pocket, and said the employee had insulted him, according to the report.

Both men were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm, and attempted murder with a deadly weapon. Gerald Carter’s bail was set at $100,000, while James Carter’s was set at $10,000.

If released, they must wear ankle monitors, North Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Jonathan Cooper decided during their court appearance that day, KLAS reported.

The Carters’ next court date is set for January 14 at 9 a.m., according to online court records.