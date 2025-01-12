Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The pitbull mix arrived covered in ash, his paw pads ulcerated from walking on fire debris, his lungs choked with smoke. A good Samaritan found the dog lying in rubble, wrapped him in a blanket and brought him to the shelter.

Still too weak to walk on Saturday, Canela was reunited with his owner. The injured pet continues to receive medical treatment and is one of more than 400 animals that have arrived at the Pasadena Humane facility since the Southern California wildfires began last Tuesday.

Animal facilities, veterinarians and rescue organizations have taken in and assisted dogs, horses, donkeys, goats, sheep and other creatures that were displaced by the ongoing fires along with their human owners.

The Humane Society began accepting animals as a temporary shelter as families evacuated their homes. But circumstances evolved, along with the widening disaster, which has left 13 people dead, burned 39,000 acres (157.83 square kilometers) and forced at least 153,000 people to leave their homes.

open image in gallery A dog outside of a house burning as a result of the Eaton wildfire in Altadena, California, USA, 08 January 2025 ( EPA )

“We are now seeing more injured animals coming in,” said Dia DuVernet, president and chief executive of Pasadena Humane. We’re also starting to see people who brought their animals for what we thought would be temporary shelter, but they don’t have homes to go back to, and so it’s turning into a longer-term sheltering situation.”

open image in gallery A view of dog statue after burned a house in Pacific Palisades neighborhood during Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles, California, United States on January 11, 2025 ( Anadolu via Getty Images )

Some animals bear the scars of the ordeal, like a severely burned Husky with singed fur and burned paws.

”He hasn’t had anybody come back to reclaim him”, said the humane society chief veterinarian, Dr. Maria Pyrdek, adding that the dog was showing gradual signs of recovery. ”He wasn’t even lifting his head when he came in. He was just completely exhausted.”

The organization has entered a new phase of this disaster response, search rescue and recovery, DuVernet said. Pasadena Humane is prioritizing calls to help live animals in the burn zones. This includes eight injured peacocks.

open image in gallery A dog being sheltered at the Pasadena Humane Society looks out from its kennel on January 10, 2025 in Pasadena, California ( Getty Images )

One man in Altadena contacted the Humane Society for help getting water to cows, sheep and a bull that he had been unable to reach because the fire destroyed a bridge.

“We’ve been strategizing how we can get a significant amount of water over this ravine and up this hill, so that these animals don’t perish from dehydration,” said DuVernet.

open image in gallery Evacuated residents from the Eaton Fire, carry a kennel with a dog as they seek shelter for it, at the Pasadena Humane Society in Pasadena, California, U.S. January 8, 2025 ( REUTERS )

Throughout the crisis, DuVernet said the community had provided enough donations to fill five U-Haul trucks.

In nearby Burbank, the Los Angeles Equestrian Center has taken in around 400 animals, mostly horses but also a few donkeys. Some were brought in by owners who evacuated their homes and others by law enforcement who found them running loose.

The Eaton fire on the east side of Los Angeles hit a region filled with horse lovers.

“People have horses in their backyards in these neighborhoods“, said Leigh Anne Claywell, general manager of the equestrian center. “It’s been a horsey area for a long time. This is kind of where the Hollywood Western was born, because of all the cowboys and the ranches that used to be in this area.”

open image in gallery In this photo provided by Julia Bagan, a mare dubbed Flicka eats at the Chino Valley Equine Hospital in Chino Hills, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025, after she was rescued from the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Wednesday ( AP )

Some of the evacuated horses appeared stressed when they arrived in their new environment, Claywell said, “but by and large, everybody seems to have kind of stumbled into a routine.”

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers helped walk and feed horses and clean the grounds. The center was packed with donations of apples and carrots for the animals and pizza and sandwiches for humans. Smoke was visible from the Palisades fire to the west and the Eaton fire to the east.

At one point, all of the center’s stalls had been full. Spaces opened up as some evacuation orders were lifted and owners were able to reclaim their animals.

open image in gallery In this image taken from video provided by Julia Bagan, a veterinarian cleans the eyes of a horse named Flicka and checks for damage at the Chino Valley Equine Hospital after she was rescued from the Eaton Fire, in Chino Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Julia Bagan via AP) ( AP )

Karrie Saydah was picking up her two donkeys and two horses that she had brought to the center when she was forced to evacuate her home at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“It was so scary, a fire in the sky kind of thing,” Saydah said.

Saydah borrowed a horse trailer from a neighbor and headed to a site near the Rose Bowl only to learn it was full. After finding space for horses Zippy and Sonny at the equestrian center in Burbank, she went back with donkeys Midge and Thelma.

On Saturday, Saydah said she was thankful to the staff and volunteers and said her animals likely will miss their generous supply of treats.

“There is so much help and so much goodwill being shared”, Saydah said.