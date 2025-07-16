Kevin Spacey calls for release of Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Kevin Spacey has called for the release of the so-called Epstein files, saying, “the truth can’t come soon enough.”

It’s been nearly six years since disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein died in jail while awaiting trial on federal charges related to the sexual abuse of dozens of minor girls, and Americans are still asking questions about the registered sex offender.

The Trump administration had promised to release files from Epstein’s federal investigation after conspiracies swirled over the financier’s associates and how he died.

But the Justice Department and FBI made waves among Trump’s Make America Great Again base when they said earlier this month there was never any client list of high-profile names associated with Epstein and confirmed he died by suicide.

Spacey, who’s faced allegations of sexual offenses, wrote on X Tuesday morning, “Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough. I hate to make this about me — but the media already has.”

open image in gallery Actor Kevin Spacey has called for the release of the so-called Epstein files, saying, 'the truth can’t come soon enough' ( Monica Schipper/Getty Images for amfAR )

The “House of Cards” actor was acquitted by a jury in England in July 2023 of nine sexual offenses, including seven counts of sexual assault. The charges stemmed from allegations made by four men regarding incidents between 2001 and 2013.

During an interview with English journalist Piers Morgan in June 2024, Spacey recalled flying on Epstein’s jet with the late financier, former President Bill Clinton and a group of “young girls.”

Spacey said he had been invited by Clinton on a humanitarian trip to Africa in 2002, telling Morgan, “It was primarily to raise awareness and prevention for AIDS, and particularly for mothers who had HIV to get the medication they needed to not pass it onto their children, so I said yes, absolutely.”

open image in gallery The Trump administration had promised to release files from Jeffrey Epstein’s federal investigation after conspiracies swirled over the financier’s associates and how he died ( New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP )

He claimed not to have known who Epstein was or that it was his plane at the time.

The actor went on to say he felt uncomfortable about Epstein, despite claiming to initially not know who he was.

“I didn’t want to be around this guy because I felt he put the president at risk on that trip to South Africa, because there were these young girls,” Spacey said. “We were like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

Spacey insisted he had “no relationship” with Epstein, adding, “He’s not my friend. I am not a confidant. I’ve never spent time with him.”