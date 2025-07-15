Jeffrey Epstein ‘raw’ prison video had nearly 3 minutes cut out of it, report claims

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The “raw” video footage released by the Department of Justice of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell door in the hours before he was found dead had nearly three minutes cut out from it, a new report has claimed.

Forensic experts working with WIRED to analyze the metadata embedded in the video concluded that the footage had been “modified,” and was most likely made up of two clips stitched together using Adobe Premiere Pro editing software.

This contradicted claims by the department that the 11 hours of “raw video” footage had been unedited.

Now, WIRED reports that one of the source clips was approximately 2 minutes and 53 seconds longer than the segment included in the final video, indicating that footage may have been trimmed before being released by the DOJ.

It is not known if the missing segment contained anything of significance.

open image in gallery The ‘raw’ video footage released by the Department of Justice of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell door in the hours before he was found dead had nearly three minutes cut out from it, a new report has claimed ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

The new information comes after it was previously discovered that one minute of footage appeared to be missing from the jail video, fueling new online conspiracy theories.

The low-quality footage was recorded in the area near the convicted pedophile’s cell on the evening of August 9 through the early hours of August 10, when Epstein, awaiting his federal sex trafficking trial, died by suicide, according to the FBI.

A digital clock visible on the bottom left corner of the footage jumps from 11:58:58 p.m. to 12:00:00 a.m.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi previously addressed the missing minute of footage during a Trump administration Cabinet meeting, saying that the skip was due to a nightly system reset ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously addressed the missing minute of footage during a Trump administration Cabinet meeting, saying that the skip was due to a nightly system reset.

"The video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide,” Bondi said.

“And there was a minute that was off the counter, and what we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night they redo that video, so every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing."

WIRED also reported previously that the file containing the surveillance video was allegedly saved by a Windows user at least four times over 23 minutes on May 23.

It remains unclear what exactly was changed, with the outlet noting that the metadata “does not prove deceptive manipulation.”