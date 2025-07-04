Law enforcement issues ‘lone wolf’ July 4 attacks warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have issued a warning about “lone wolf” attacks on the Fourth of July, according to reports.

The agencies issued a joint bulletin in late June warning the public to stay vigilant, particularly if attending major July 4 celebrations, such as the Macy’s fireworks display in New York City, according to an assessment obtained by CNN.

Potential attackers could be motivated by the Israel–Palestine war, the agencies reportedly said.

“The most significant terrorism threat facing the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks stems from lone offenders and small groups of individuals seeking to commit acts of violence,” the agencies said in the Joint Special Event Threat Assessment, according to the network. “Most attackers motivated at least in part by the Israel-HAMAS conflict have selected targets with a symbolic link to Israel, houses of worship, or locations associated with houses of worship.”

open image in gallery The joint bulletin warned the public to stay vigilant, particularly if attending major July 4 celebrations. ( AP )

“Individuals with grievances linked to the conflict could also perceive large gatherings, such as Independence Day celebrations, as opportunistic targets symbolic of the West in general,” it continued.

While it is not unusual for law enforcement to issue threat assessments and warnings before major events and holidays, recent high-profile events have prompted “additional concern,” CNN reports.

“Special events with high attendance and media coverage … remain attractive targets” for those who may want to “cause mass casualties or draw attention to their causes,” the bulletin added.

The bulletin said the agencies were “concerned” about the potential threat of “copycat attacks inspired by the 2025 New Year’s Day vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans” and foreign terrorist organizations who call for attacks against the West.

On January 1, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a truck into a crowd of revellers on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring at least 30 others.

The agencies also highlighted last month’s attack in Boulder, Colorado, in the threat assessment. Mohamed Sabry Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime and state counts of attempted murder after allegedly launching a firebombing attack on a group demonstrating for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

open image in gallery The agencies highlighted June’s attack in Boulder, Colorado, in their threat assessment, where the suspect allegedly targeted a group demonstrating the release of Israeli hostages. ( Getty Images )

The DHS and FBI also warned of drones, which it said “may pose a hazard to participants and attendees, delay events, and disrupt law enforcement.”

There were “no credible” reports of drones being used to target the Macy’s firework show in New York, the agencies said, but they assessed there was some “potential to increase public safety risks.”

“While we cannot on any specific product, the FBI regularly shares information with our law enforcement partners to assist in protecting the communities they serve, as well as with our private sector partners for awareness,” the FBI said in a statement to The Independent. “The FBI always encourages members of the public to be vigilant and report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.